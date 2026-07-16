Following student demands, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the new computer-based examination (CBT) system for MPSC will be postponed until August 2027 to ensure a smooth transition and give students adequate time to prepare.

Following the consistent demands made by various student organisations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting in Mumbai with Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, and senior officials from the General Administration Department.

According to an official release from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, CM Fadnavis said, "Ensuring a secure and transparent recruitment process has always been my priority. Accordingly, the examination system must also be transparent. Examinations should be conducted on time, and their results should also be declared within the stipulated time."

"However, while implementing these reforms, the transition from the existing system to a new one must be smooth. Every concerned agency should be given sufficient time to prepare for the changes," he added.

Phased Implementation of Reforms

As per a release, the Chief Minister said that, therefore, these reforms should be implemented in a phased manner, and the computer-based examination (CBT) system should not be introduced immediately. Instead, it should be implemented from August 2027. This will provide adequate time for students to prepare and for all the concerned agencies to enhance their readiness. Until then, examinations should continue to be conducted under the existing system.

"The MPSC should now take the necessary decision in this regard," he added.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the various initiatives undertaken by the MPSC during the meeting, a release added. (ANI)