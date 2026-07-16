LoP Rahul Gandhi slammed the Uttarakhand govt over UKSSSC paper leaks, calling its anti-cheating law ineffective. He will visit Dehradun on July 17 as part of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to interact with youth on exam irregularities.

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Uttarakhand government's action over alleged paper leaks in the 2025 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examinations, claiming that the state's anti-cheating law remained ineffective and "merely on paper" while examination papers continued to be sold.

The LoP is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo). The nationwide campaign aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.

'Devbhoomi' turned into 'epicentre of paper leaks': Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', had become the "epicentre of paper leaks" and questioned the state government's handling of the issue. "I am coming to Dehradun on July 17th. But why Uttarakhand? Because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into the epicenter of paper leaks," he wrote. 17 जुलाई को देहरादून आ रहा हूँ। पर उत्तराखंड ही क्यों? क्योंकि देवभूमि को पेपर लीक का epicentre बना दिया गया है। UKSSSC परीक्षा में यहाँ एक “सिस्टम” बैठ गया है, जहाँ पटवारी, लेखपाल, या कोई और पद क़ाबिलियत से नहीं, अपराधियों के तय किए रेट से मिलता है। सरकार ने सख़्त नकल-विरोधी… pic.twitter.com/NJ3mV0NFj4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2026

Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in UKSSSC examinations held in 2025, Gandhi claimed that a "system" had emerged where government posts were being secured through means other than merit. "A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," he said.

UKSSSC Exam Cancellation

In October 2025, following a major paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) cancelled the Graduate-Level Recruitment Examination (which included 416 vacancies for Patwari, Lekhpal, and seven other posts). The written examination, which took place across all state districts on September 21, 2025, was declared completely "null" after a thorough inquiry.

Earlier, a single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the UKSSSC on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd.) UC Dhyani.

'Theft of students' future'

Gandhi further alleged that despite the enactment of a strict anti-cheating law, incidents of paper leaks continued. "The government enacted a strict anti-cheating law--yet the leaks continued. The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market," he said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by students preparing for competitive examinations, the Congress leader said paper leaks affected the rights, livelihood and future of young aspirants. "Just imagine: a student prepares for years, fills out the form, pays the fee, and travels to a distant exam center -- only to have the position bought by someone else. This isn't just a leak; it is theft -- theft of that young person's rights, their livelihood, and their future," Gandhi said.

Gandhi appealed to students and job aspirants in Uttarakhand, saying that he would stand with them in their fight. He called upon students to raise their voices against the issue. "I say to every aspirant, every student, and every young person in Uttarakhand: this is your fight, and I stand with you. July 17th, Dehradun. Come, let us turn the 'voice of students' into a resounding roar. We will not let our future be auctioned off. We will not let our dreams leak away," he said.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal, along with party workers, staged a massive protest in Dehradun, alleging that the state government deliberately blocked trucks carrying equipment for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme. Congress leaders claimed that despite having formal permission for the venue, the administration denied entry to the vehicles and subsequently revoked the clearance.

Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" and will now visit Uttarakhand's Dehradun to carry it forward. The event is scheduled for July 17 at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. (ANI)