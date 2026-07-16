A viral video allegedly shows a woman dragging a delivery agent by his collar to a police station in West Bengal's Khardah after he reportedly harassed her. Here's what the viral claim says.

A video circulating widely on social media claims to show a delivery agent being confronted by a woman in Khardah, West Bengal. According to the viral posts, the woman allegedly caught the delivery agent after he harassed her and dragged him by the collar to a nearby police station.

The clip has gained thousands of views and sparked mixed reactions online, with many users praising the woman's actions while others questioned what exactly happened before the video was recorded.

Scroll to load tweet…

What do the viral posts claim?

Social media users claim the woman seen in the video is an off-duty female police officer. As per the viral claim, the delivery agent allegedly misbehaved with or harassed her, following which she caught hold of him and took him to the police station herself.

However, the viral video does not clearly show the events leading up to the confrontation.

No official confirmation yet

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the West Bengal Police confirming the identities of those seen in the video or verifying the claims made online.

Since the viral posts remain unverified, viewers are advised not to jump to conclusions based solely on the circulating clip. The exact circumstances behind the incident are still unclear, and it is best to wait for an official confirmation before drawing conclusions.