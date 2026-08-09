Union Minister Sanjay Seth backs JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest, demanding a CBI/ED probe into alleged exam irregularities. He claimed seats were sold, echoing similar demands by MLA Jairam Mahto who sat on a fast in solidarity with students.

Union Minister Backs CBI Probe, Alleges Seats Were Sold

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday extended support to the ongoing JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest, declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appreciates the students for demanding a CBI or ED investigation into the matter alongside the cancellation of the examination. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister stated that the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government ought to have called the youth for talks on the very first day, alleging that the state government is attempting to divide the students into various groups through continuous meetings. "You (government) should have called the children for talks on the very first day and gone there yourself. We also salute the students who are demanding an investigation by the CBI and ED and demanding the cancellation of the exam. What is the objection to getting an investigation done by the CBI?This is not a paper leak; rather, every single seat here has been sold. For ₹1.5 crore, you can become a DSP. Open prices are being set. Now, they don't even want a CBI investigation for this, and the students are being divided into various groups with meeting after meeting. The children of Jharkhand have sent a message across the country that an investigation by the ED and CBI must be done. We will accept nothing less than this," said Seth.

MLA Jairam Mahto Alleges High-Level Involvement

Earlier, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto today sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi to support students protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Mahto alleged that high-level figures are involved in the standard trade of public sector seats. Speaking to ANI on the alleged irregularities, Mahto said, "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue... seats are being sold for lakhs, and it is unlikely that a mere official or an ordinary individual could pocket such vast amounts alone. Powerful figures are involved, and there is a fear that they might eventually be exposed from behind the scenes."

Mahto further extended his full support to the upcoming demonstration planned by the aggrieved students, adding, "The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, and it has my full support."

Protest Intensifies, Health of Students a Concern

Meanwhile, the candidate-led agitation over JPSC and JSSC examinations has intensified in Jharkhand, with student groups demanding transparency, cancellation of tainted exams, and accountability from state recruitment boards. As the intense protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, a doctors team inspected the health of protestors on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Dr AP Sinha assured that the fasting students have declined hospitalisation despite experiencing a drop in body weight. However, they remain alert, stable, and fine for now. "Their weights have dropped. But they are alert. Right now, they are stable and doing well. Their vitals are fine. If their health dwindles, we will take them to a hospital. However, a normal patient should be admitted to a hospital if they were in the same condition as these people are in right now. But they don't want to go just yet. So we are providing them all the treatment right here," Dr Sinha said.

Former Minister Criticises State Government

BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav criticised the ruling dispensation for failing to address the core grievances of job seekers, demanding that the State government should directly announce that justice will be given to the students.

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. (ANI)