A Malaysia Airlines flight approaching Kolkata aborted its landing after a powerful laser beam struck the cockpit. The flash temporarily affected the pilot's vision, forcing the crew to perform a go-around before landing safely on a second attempt.

The growing menace of laser beams being directed at aircraft has once again raised serious aviation safety concerns. A Malaysia Airlines flight had a close call while approaching Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, after a powerful laser beam reportedly struck the cockpit during the final stage of landing.

The sudden flash temporarily affected the pilot’s vision, forcing the crew to abort the landing and carry out a go-around before attempting to land again.

What happened during the flight’s final approach?

According to sources at Kolkata International Airport, the incident involved Malaysia Airlines flight MH-184, arriving from Kuala Lumpur with 159 passengers and seven cabin crew members on board.

The flight was scheduled to land at around 11:20 pm. However, while the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, a powerful flash of light reportedly struck the cockpit.

Sources said the laser beam was suspected to have originated from areas around Madhyamgram and Barasat. The intense light reportedly disoriented the pilot during the critical landing approach.

With the pilot’s vision temporarily affected, the aircraft could not proceed with the landing as planned. The crew therefore initiated a go-around, sending the aircraft back into the air to safely circle before making another approach.

Flight lands safely after laser scare

The pilot subsequently regained control and successfully landed the aircraft on runway 19L at around 11:25 pm, according to airport sources.

The aircraft was later moved to parking bay 57L. Following the incident, Malaysia Airlines lodged a formal complaint with airport authorities.

Airport officials subsequently filed a police complaint at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station.

Why are laser attacks on aircraft dangerous?

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is not a harmless prank. A powerful beam directed at a cockpit can cause temporary blindness, glare and disorientation, particularly during take-off or landing when pilots need maximum concentration and visibility.

The latest incident is also not an isolated case. Similar laser-light incidents involving aircraft have been reported in the past, with police complaints filed over several such occurrences.

The repeated incidents raise questions about public awareness and enforcement around areas near airports. Even a few seconds of distraction caused by a laser beam can create serious risks for passengers, crew members and people on the ground.

The latest incident ended safely, but it once again highlights the need for stronger awareness and strict action against those who target aircraft with laser beams.