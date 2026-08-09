BJP leaders and workers held a 'Tiranga Yatra' motorcycle rally in Jammu for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma highlighted the 'One Nation, One Flag' principle and the campaign's significance post-Article 370 abrogation.

BJP's Tiranga Yatra Rally

Ahead of Independence Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' motorcycle rally in Jammu as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the rally saw party members carrying the national flag through the city streets to mark the launch of the four-day drive.

Speaking to ANI during the event, Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Sat Sharma stated that the party is actively working to fulfil the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership. "The Yuva Morcha has organised a motorcycle rally today. The Bharatiya Janata Party is working collectively to fulfil the call given by our Prime Minister and National President under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. The campaign will continue for four consecutive days," Sharma said.

'One Nation, One Flag'

Highlighting the post-2019 political shift in the union territory following the constitutional changes on August 5, 2019, Sharma emphasised the symbol of unity represented by the national flag. "The Tricolour holds special significance for all of us. Its importance, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir, has grown even more since August 5, 2019. Before that, there used to be two flags here. However, the principle of 'One Nation, One Flag' now reflects the sacrifices made by our bravehearts and youth for the honour and glory of the Tricolour, recalling a time when hoisting it here was considered a difficult task," he added.

Reiterating the party's stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the J-K BJP Chief asserted, "POJK will naturally become a part of India as well."

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation. The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence.

The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. (ANI)