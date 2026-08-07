A minor dispute over a blocked water outlet turned violent in Greater Noida’s Rabupura, where four men attacked a shopkeeper and his elderly father with sticks and a cricket bat. The assault was caught on CCTV, and the footage has gone viral on social media. Police registered a case after the complaint and launched a search for the accused.

A minor neighbourhood dispute in Greater Noida’s Rabupura town turned violent after a shopkeeper and his elderly father were allegedly attacked by a group of men. The incident, which took place on August 3, was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. The footage has since surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. According to the complaint, the dispute began over a water outlet connected to an under-construction house near the victim’s shop.

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Dispute over blocked water pipe

The complainant, Amit Kumar, said his shop is located in the market, opposite a house where construction work is under way. He alleged that on the evening of August 3, around 7pm, a neighbour named Prempal filled a cement mixture into a pipe installed to drain water from the roof, blocking the outlet. Amit said the family objected to the move, following which the argument escalated, .

According to the complaint, Prempal allegedly joined Satveer, Sunil and Neeraj and attacked Amit’s brother, Gaurav Singhal, with sticks, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

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Elderly father also attacked

The situation became more serious when Gaurav’s elderly father, Subhash Chandra, arrived and tried to stop the assault. The accused allegedly attacked him as well. CCTV footage reportedly shows the men hitting the father and son during the altercation.

Both Subhash Chandra and Gaurav suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment.

The viral footage has drawn attention online, with the alleged assault leaving viewers concerned about the level of violence over what began as a local dispute.

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Police begin search for accused

Rabupura police said they have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint. Station House Officer Shyam Babu Shukla said the assault was recorded by a CCTV camera and that police are examining the footage as part of their investigation.

Police teams have also started conducting searches to locate the accused. Officials said further legal action will follow after the accused are arrested and the investigation progresses.