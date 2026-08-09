UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and BJP MP Dinesh Sharma joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow, lauding the massive public turnout as a reflection of national unity and patriotism ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Sunday joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Lucknow, calling the massive public participation a reflection of national unity and pride. The state capital saw a large turnout of citizens taking to the streets with national flags as part of the celebrations leading up to August 15.

Leaders Reinforce Spirit of Patriotism

Speaking to ANI on the drive, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the initiative has helped reinforce patriotism across the state. "Today, the Tiranga Yatra has worked to deeply instil the spirit of Nation First among the masses in Uttar Pradesh, well ahead of Independence Day," Pathak stated.

Highlighting the public enthusiasm, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma described the campaign as a movement deeply connected with the people. "This is not merely a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, but a Har Dil Mein Tiranga campaign. It is a sentiment that awakens the spirit of the nation's unity, integrity, and harmony," Sharma told ANI.

Sensing the large turnout across various sections of society, the BJP leader added, "This is PM Modi's India and Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, where the youth, women, and sons and daughters have taken to the streets. There is such a massive sea of people -- one that appears to have neither a beginning nor an end."

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' drive continues across Uttar Pradesh to encourage citizens to display the national flag at their homes ahead of Independence Day.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation. The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle. It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. (ANI)