Congress's Rakesh Sinha criticizes the Centre's handling of student protests in Delhi, lauding the Jharkhand govt's dialogue with students protesting JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities. MLA Jairam Mahto has launched a hunger strike, demanding a CBI probe.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over its handling of student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, contrasting it with the Jharkhand government's approach toward engaging with students protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

"Students were protesting at Jantar Mantar for a month, and not a single representative of the central government went to talk to them. They even resorted to lathi charge and pellet guns," Sinha said.

State Government's Approach Highlighted

Emphasising the Jharkhand state government's approach, the Congress leader added, "This shows our government's sensitivity that we are engaging in dialogue with the students."

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

MLA Demands CBI Probe, Alleges High-Level Involvement

Earlier, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi on Sunday to support students protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Mahto alleged that high-level figures are involved in the standard trade of public sector seats.

Speaking to ANI on the alleged irregularities, Mahto said, "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue... seats are being sold for lakhs, and it is unlikely that a mere official or an ordinary individual could pocket such vast amounts alone. Powerful figures are involved, and there is a fear that they might eventually be exposed from behind the scenes."

Explaining his decision to launch a hunger strike, the JLKM legislator noted that he intends to put pressure on the administration to take immediate action against those compromised."As a member of the Legislative Assembly, I feel that my participation and this hunger strike might exert some additional pressure, even if only by 1%... a CBI inquiry should happen... I feel the Chief Minister should engage in direct dialogue," Mahto stated.

Mahto further extended his full support to the upcoming demonstration planned by the aggrieved students, adding, "The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, and it has my full support."