A video from Bihar has gone viral after it allegedly showed villagers charging mobile phones directly from a high-voltage transformer. The clip was shared on Instagram and sparked strong reactions online. While some users joked about it as “jugaad”, others warned about serious safety risks and legal issues.

A strange video from Bihar has gone viral on social media. The clip allegedly shows villagers charging their mobile phones directly from a high-voltage power transformer placed by the roadside. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called theviralorbit. It quickly spread across other platforms and sparked strong reactions.

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In the viral video, several people can be seen standing near a power transformer. Exposed wires appear to be connected to the equipment. The makeshift setup is then reportedly used to charge mobile phones. People in the video seem calm, as if the arrangement is normal.

The post was shared with a warning in the caption. It said that although people may call such acts “jugaad”, the method is extremely risky and life-threatening. It also explained that tapping into high-voltage equipment can cause serious accidents.

The 'jugaad' video goes viral

In India, the word 'jugaad' is often used to describe simple and creative solutions to problems. Many people admire this culture of finding quick fixes with limited resources. However, in this case, viewers pointed out that the method shown in the video is not just risky but also illegal.

Tampering with transformers or power lines can lead to electric shocks, fires, or even death. Experts and users online also warned that such actions can damage the power grid. This may affect electricity supply to entire areas.

Online Reactions

The comments section under the video filled up quickly. Reactions were mixed. Some users made jokes and sarcastic remarks. Others criticised the situation strongly. A few people linked the issue to government responsibility and rural infrastructure problems.

One user wrote a humorous comment, while another said the situation shows the real problems people face. Some users blamed poor electricity supply in villages. A few claimed that people were forced to use such methods because they had no proper connection.

There were also comments discussing safety risks. Some users said the act could damage batteries or cause accidents. Others pointed out that electricity theft is a serious offence.

The video has led to fresh discussions about electricity access in rural areas. It has also raised questions about awareness of electrical safety. Many people said that while creativity is good, safety must always come first.

Wider Concerns

The incident has restarted conversations about infrastructure in some rural parts of India. Social media users debated whether better supply systems and stronger awareness campaigns are needed. Some people argued that problems in power supply can push residents to risky behaviour.

Authorities have not released detailed official confirmation about the specific incident in the video at the time of writing. However, experts consistently warn that touching or modifying high-voltage equipment can be deadly.

The viral clip continues to circulate online, drawing attention, criticism, and debate across platforms.