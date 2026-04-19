A Thane POCSO court acquitted a man accused of raping and impregnating his minor stepsister after she changed her statement and said she had named him out of fear. A DNA test also confirmed he was not the father of the child. The court found lack of evidence and confusion over the victim’s age, leading to his acquittal from all charges.

A special POCSO court in Thane, Maharashtra has acquitted a man accused of raping and impregnating his minor stepsister. The decision came after the victim changed her statement during the trial and a DNA test showed he was not the father of the child. The order was passed by Special Judge Ruby U Malvankar on April 17.

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Allegations made in 2023

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was 20 at the time, allegedly gave his 14-year-old stepsister a soft drink mixed with an intoxicating substance in December 2023.

It was claimed that he then sexually assaulted her, which led to her pregnancy, according to News Agency Press Trust of India. The girl later delivered a child in September 2024.

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Victim changes statement in court

During the trial, the victim told the court that no such assault had taken place. She denied that the accused gave her any harmful substance or committed rape, the PTI report added.

She also said that she had named him earlier 'out of fear'. This change in statement became a key point in the case.

DNA test weakens case

A DNA test was conducted to confirm the paternity of the child. The results showed that the accused was not the biological father.

This finding raised serious doubts about the prosecution’s claims.

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Court finds lack of proof

The court said the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond doubt. It also noted confusion about the victim's age, which made it difficult to confirm whether she was legally a child under the law.

Due to lack of strong evidence, the court acquitted the accused of all charges under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies)