A disturbing viral video from Mathura shows a girl lying on the road, screaming that she has been raped by a man she calls “maharaj”. The clip has sparked strong reactions online, with some supporting her and others questioning the claim. Police have registered a case, taken the accused into custody, and started an investigation.

A shocking video from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a girl, reported to be aged 17, is seen lying on the road and screaming that she has been raped. As the teen girl cries for help, a crowd gathers around her. One of the people near her is said to be her mother. The girl repeatedly shouts that a man, whom she calls 'maharaj', assaulted her at home. At one point, when a man comes close, she shouts loudly asking people to keep him away, again accusing him of rape. The viral video has spread widely and raised serious concerns.

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Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Police register case and begin investigation

Mathura Police have confirmed that a case has been registered at Jaint police station in connection with the allegation. Officials said the named accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The victim is undergoing medical examination as part of the investigation.

In a statement shared online, a police official said that all aspects of the case are being examined carefully. He added that the investigation is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been reached yet.

Property dispute angle also being examined

During questioning, police said another angle has come to light. According to officials, the accused had earlier given a house to the victim’s mother through a legal donation.

There is also a reported loan of around ₹15 lakh linked to the property. About ₹5 lakh has been paid, while ₹10 lakh is still pending. Police say this financial and property dispute is also being looked into as part of the case.

Officials stressed that both the allegation and the background details are being checked before drawing any conclusions.

Mixed reactions flood social media

The viral video has triggered strong and divided reactions online. Many users expressed concern and said the girl's cries sounded genuine, calling for quick action and justice. Some people criticised the police and questioned why stronger action was not taken immediately. Others said the truth must come out through proper investigation.

At the same time, several users doubted the allegation and said it should not be believed without evidence. A few linked the case to the reported dispute and suggested there could be another side to the story.

There were also emotional reactions, with users expressing anger, sympathy, and frustration over how such cases are handled.

Investigation continues

Police have urged people not to jump to conclusions and to wait for the investigation to be completed. They said both the allegation and all related factors are being examined, and action will be taken based on facts.

The case remains under investigation.