Eight probationary IAS officers of the Gujarat cadre paid a courtesy call to CM Bhupendra Patel before their district training. Separately, Patel launched an Incubation and Innovation Centre at NID, emphasizing creativity for global competition.

IAS Probationers Meet Gujarat CM

Eight probationary officers of the 2025 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), allocated to the Gujarat cadre, paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, on Monday.

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According to a release, these probationary IAS officers have successfully completed the Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and have been appointed as Additional Assistant Collectors in the Gujarat cadre.

They have been allotted Banaskantha, Bharuch, Amreli, Kutch, Panchmahal, Godhra, Valsad, Rajkot, and Mahisagar districts for fifty-two weeks of district training.

Patel extended his best wishes to the probationary IAS officers and encouraged them to work with dedication for the welfare of citizens and the underprivileged sections of society. During the district training, these officers will receive training on various subjects, including public health and nutrition, One District-One Product, social and financial inclusion, good governance, law and order, and management.

Prior to this training, the officers are currently undergoing four weeks of institutional training at Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to conclude on 26 May, the release said. The probationary IAS officers who met the CM also expressed that the training at SPIPA has played an important role in shaping their careers. This meeting was also attended by the Director General of SPIPA and the Principal Secretary of the Administrative Reforms Division, Hareet Shukla, Director Chandresh Kotak, and other SPIPA officials.

CM Patel on Innovation at NID Event

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Patel stated that in the 21st century, creativity, innovation and design are the key factors that can enable a nation to stay ahead in global competition.

Addressing the launch function of the Incubation and Innovation Centre at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Gandhinagar, he said that NID has become a "living symbol of India's creativity owing to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further said that the newly launched Incubation and Innovation Centre at NID will become a new milestone and encourage designers as well. He added that under the Prime Minister's vision, design is no longer just a subject, but an invaluable component of campaigns such as 'Make in India', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Calling every NID student an innovator, the Chief Minister said that NID is not merely an institution for youth but has emerged as a global brand. Its students are providing new direction to the world by integrating Indian culture, traditions and modernity. Therefore, this newly built Incubation and Innovation Centre will prove to be the right project at the right place.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government remains fully committed to encouraging the talent, innovation and creativity of the youth. He further said that entrepreneurship and enterprise are deeply rooted in the DNA of the people of Gujarat, and as a result, nearly 16,000 startups are currently operational in the state. Owing to this, Gujarat has received the 'Best Performer State' award. (ANI)