A college student was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men in a forest in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh. The accused attacked her and her friend near a pond after a temple visit, beat the man and drove him away before committing the crime. The injured friend alerted police. A case has been registered and search is underway for accused.

A college student was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Dr Ambedkar Nagar, also known as Mhow, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Berchha forest area. The woman had gone there with a male friend after visiting a local temple.

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How the attack happened

According to police, as quoted by India Today, the two had moved to a quiet spot near the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan pond after visiting the Lagnashah Bhairav Baba temple.

Officials said the attackers were hiding nearby and suddenly attacked them from behind.

The accused beat the woman’s friend with sticks, injuring him. They then chased him away before taking the woman deeper into the forest.

Police said the two men then raped her one after the other.

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After the incident

After the assault, the accused fled from the spot. They have not been identified yet. The injured friend later came out of the forest and called the police emergency helpline. Police teams quickly reached the location.

Both the survivor and her friend were taken to the police station for questioning.

Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. They also questioned people in nearby areas. A case of gang rape and abduction has been registered against unknown persons.

Officials said teams are working to identify and arrest the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

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