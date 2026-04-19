A 35-year-old man was killed in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad district, after a fight over a bike overtaking incident turned violent. The victim died due to heavy bleeding after being stabbed. The death sparked mob violence, with shops and vehicles set on fire. Police arrested two accused for murder and detained several others for arson.

Violence broke out in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat after a 35-year-old man was killed following a dispute over a bike overtaking incident. The victim, identified as Dharmesh Bharwad, got into an argument with two youths after their motorcycles collided. What started as a small fight quickly turned serious. One of the accused allegedly stabbed Dharmesh multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

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Victim dies due to heavy bleeding

Dharmesh was taken to RMS Hospital soon after the attack. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police later said the stab injury caused heavy bleeding, which led to his death. Officials confirmed that the injury was severe and the situation worsened quickly.

The sudden death created shock and anger among local residents.

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Mob violence and arson in market area

Soon after the incident, tensions rose in the area. An angry crowd gathered and the situation went out of control.

Several shops and vehicles were set on fire. The violence spread quickly through the local market. Traders shut their shops in fear as the mob damaged property.

Visuals from the area showed burnt shops and smoke rising from the market streets. The unrest caused panic among residents and shopkeepers.

Police rush to control situation

Police teams reached the spot soon after the violence began. The operation was led by District Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat.

A large police convoy was sent to the area to control the crowd. Officers managed to bring the situation under control after some time.

Security has now been tightened in and around Dhandhuka to prevent any further trouble.

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Accused arrested and others detained

Police have arrested two main accused, identified as Sameer and Rizwan, in connection with the murder. Apart from them, around 15 to 20 people have been detained for their role in arson and vandalism during the violence, according to a report by Desh Gujarat.

Officials said that all detained individuals are being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

Police appeal for calm

Speaking about the incident, SP Om Prakash Jat said that the clash began after a collision between two bikes. He confirmed that one youth stabbed the other in the leg, which led to heavy bleeding and death.

He added that such incidents often create emotional situations in villages, leading to crowd reactions.

The police have appealed to people to stay calm and not spread rumours. Authorities have asked the public to support efforts to maintain peace.

Officials also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in violence or law-breaking.

Situation now under control

According to the administration, the situation in Dhandhuka is now stable. Police presence remains strong in sensitive areas. Local authorities are keeping a close watch to ensure that no fresh violence takes place.

The investigation into both the murder and the arson cases is still ongoing.

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