Tripura CM Manik Saha announced 193 new flood control projects after building 42 dams. While inaugurating a new State Data Centre, he said the govt is using tech to expand irrigation, boost agriculture, and improve flood management.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state government has constructed 42 dams for flood control and will implement 193 additional flood control projects to prevent river erosion across the State.

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The Chief Minister made the announcement on Sunday while inaugurating the State Data Centre established by the Water Resources Department under the Public Works Department (PWD) at the Visvesvaraya Complex in Kunjaban, Agartala.

New State Data Centre to Enhance Governance

Addressing the programme, Saha said the state government is carrying out reform-oriented development work aligned with practical needs while integrating advanced technology into governance and infrastructure development. "The state government is carrying out reform work in line with reality. It has continued the trend of development by adding advanced technology to the work. The establishment of the State Data Centre will expand the irrigation system in the state's agricultural land and will also play a role in flood control. The increase in the GDP of a state is also associated with the agricultural production of that state," he said.

Describing the new facility as a milestone for the state, the Chief Minister said accurate information generated through the data centre would play a significant role in flood management and water resource planning. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on technology-driven governance, Saha said the state government is also introducing a three-tier e-office system to speed up administrative functioning. "The establishment of this data centre will enrich the water resources management of the state," he added.

Major Projects and Irrigation Expansion

Highlighting the importance of the National Hydrology Project, Saha said the flagship initiative was launched during 2016-17 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He informed that Rs 4.67 crore was spent in the first phase for setting up the State Data Center, while an additional Rs 4.50 crore would be spent in the second phase.

The Chief Minister further stated that as of March 31, 2026, around 1,23,754 hectares of land in the state had been brought under irrigation coverage. The government has undertaken further initiatives to expand irrigation facilities across agricultural areas. "Once the ongoing works are completed, another 10,401 hectares of land will come under irrigation," he said.

Saha also said to ANI that 34 minor irrigation storage-cum-harvesting structure projects would be implemented at a cost of Rs 972 crore, which would bring an additional 6,137 hectares of land under irrigation.

Flood Control Infrastructure

Providing details on flood management infrastructure, the Chief Minister said a total of 42 dams spanning 152 kilometres have already been constructed in the state for flood control purposes. "In addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion of various rivers. The state government is taking special initiatives to control flood water in various places in Gomati district, including Agartala," he said.

The programme was attended by Public Works Department Secretary PK Goyal, Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma and other senior officials. (ANI)