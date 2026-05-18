The NIA has filed an investigation report against five Juveniles in Conflict with Law (JCLs) in a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy case. They are accused of spying on sensitive locations and aiding terrorists in the Ghaziabad espionage case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its Investigation Report against five Juveniles in Conflict with Law (JCLs) in a case relating to a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy to spy on sensitive locations with the intent of endangering India's safety and security. NIA has filed its detailed investigation report before the Juvenile Justice Board, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, under relevant sections of BNS 2023, the Official Secrets Act, and UA (P) Act.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ghaziabad Espionage Case Details

According to the release, a total of 21 accused have so far been arrested in the Ghaziabad espionage case, originally registered by the local police in March 2026 for the installation of solar-powered cameras at sensitive sites of railway stations and providing live access from these cameras to suspected terrorists in Pakistan.

NIA, after taking over the investigation, found that these five juveniles had conspired with other co-accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations, along with their precise GPS coordinates, with the aim to endanger India's sovereignty, unity, integrity and security.

The JCLs had illegally trespassed into, approached, and accessed prohibited/sensitive areas of vital importance, NIA investigations further revealed. They had provided active support in installing spy cameras and transmitting sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to suspected Pak-based terrorists.

The juveniles had also facilitated suspected Pak-linked terrorists in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for carrying out terror activities on Indian soil. Investigation against the remaining arrested accused and other suspects in the case is continuing.

NIA Chargesheets 5 in Human Trafficking Case

Earlier on May 16, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had charge-sheeted five persons, including an absconding mastermind, in connection with a case of human trafficking and cyber slavery in Cambodia.

Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh, the mastermind, along with four co-accused, have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Patna (Bihar) on Friday.

Three of the chargesheeted co-accused, Abhay Nath Dubey and Rohit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Abhiranjan Kumar from Bihar, were arrested in February this year on their arrival in the national capital from Cambodia. The fifth, identified as Prahlad Kumar Singh, is out on bail.

NIA said the accused were involved in "luring Indian youth to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate." (ANI)