Police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer arrested nine people on Sunday for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old man and subjecting him to brutal torture over an alleged community dispute.

Police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer arrested nine people on Sunday for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old man and subjecting him to brutal torture over an alleged community dispute. The action came within 12 hours after a disturbing video of the incident surfaced on social media and triggered outrage online.

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According to police, the viral video showed the victim tied to a tree, mercilessly beaten, garlanded with shoes and slippers, and allegedly forced to drink urine.

“The crime was heinous, inhuman and cruel. We constituted a team to investigate the case and all nine accused were arrested within 12 hours,” said Ajmer SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwala.

The victim, identified as Jeetu (21), a resident of Babaicha village under Gegal police station limits, filed a complaint late Saturday evening after the video began circulating online.

Police identified the accused as Prakesh Nath (23), Ravinder Nath (28), Ram Lal (23), Hemraj (24), Goru Nath (22), Vikram Nath (20), Devi Lal (43), Shayari (70) and Sugna (43).

“The video was uploaded online to spread fear in the community,” a police official said. “A special team raided the houses of the accused and arrested them Sunday morning,” he added.

Police sources said the violence was allegedly linked to resentment over Jeetu’s marriage to a divorced woman.

“A woman who was previously married to one Mahendra of Beer village reportedly divorced him and married Jeetu. Her former in-laws demanded a settlement under the local ‘Nata pratha', under which a woman's new partner has to pay her former husband,” sources added.

As per Jeetu’s complaint, he had gone with another person to collect wood from a farmhouse around 9 am on Saturday when several accused allegedly arrived in a pickup truck, accosted him, and forcibly took him away.

He was allegedly transported to Beer village in Srinagar, where the assault and humiliation continued. Jeetu further claimed that the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and pressured him to call his family for the money, threatening further humiliation if the demand was not met.