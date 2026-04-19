A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Kanpur for allegedly killing his 11-year-old twin daughters at home. Police found the girls dead after receiving an early morning call. The accused, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, reportedly attacked them while they were asleep. His wife has accused him of abuse and control. Police are examining CCTV footage.

A shocking incident has been reported from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 11-year-old twin daughters at his home. The accused, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra, was taken into custody after police found both girls dead inside their flat. The incident took place early Sunday morning at Trimoorti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar.

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Police reached spot after early morning call

Police said they received a call around 4:30 am about the murder. A team quickly reached the house and found the girls lying in a pool of blood.

According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the accused was present at the scene when officers arrived. Police said Mishra himself informed them about the crime.

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Children attacked while asleep

Initial investigation suggests that the two girls were attacked while they were sleeping. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the girls had deep injuries on their necks caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem to confirm exact details.

Family lived together in the flat

The accused lived in the apartment with his wife Reshma, twin daughters, and their six-year-old son.

Reshma, who is from Siliguri in West Bengal, had a love marriage with Mishra in 2014. However, their relationship became troubled over time.

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Wife alleges abuse and control

After the incident, Reshma made serious allegations against her husband. She said he was an alcoholic and often beat her.

She also claimed that he did not give her food and tried to control her movements. According to her, CCTV cameras were installed throughout the house, including inside his room. She said she was not allowed to enter his room.

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Mother had earlier left home

Reshma said she had earlier left the house and stayed with her parents along with her son. She claimed her husband did not allow her to take the twin daughters with her.

She returned after about nine months because she could not live without her daughters.

Events before the crime

Reshma said everything seemed normal on the night before the incident. The family had dinner together. Later, Mishra took the two girls to his room to sleep. Reshma said she saw through CCTV that he was talking on the phone for a long time.

Around 2:30 am, he took one of the girls to the bathroom and then returned to the room. After that, he switched off the lights.

Reshma said she thought everyone had gone to sleep and did not realise when the crime happened.

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Investigation and forensic work underway

Police teams, along with forensic experts, examined the crime scene. Evidence has been collected, and a sniffer dog unit was also used.

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Officials said the mother is in shock and has not yet been questioned in detail.

CCTV footage from inside the house is being checked to understand what exactly happened.

Motive still unclear

Police said the motive behind the crime is not yet clear. However, officials believe the accused may be mentally disturbed. Reshma also claimed that her husband had earlier spoken about harming himself and the daughters.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to piece together the full sequence of events.