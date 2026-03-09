A 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra has accused agents of forcing her into three marriages within a month and collecting lakhs of rupees from different men. She claimed she was repeatedly pressured to marry again and even asked to agree to a fourth marriage. Under severe mental stress, the woman attempted suicide.

A 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra has attempted suicide after she was allegedly forced into three separate marriages within a single month. According to the complaint, several people arranged the marriages and collected lakhs of rupees from different men. The woman consumed poisonous medicine on 6 March after facing continuous mental harassment and pressure to marry again. She was immediately taken to Lokmanya Multispeciality Hospital in Mirajgaon, where she is currently receiving treatment. Police said a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint.

Case registered against four people

Following the woman's statement, as reported by Bhaskar Hindi, Ashti Police Station in Beed district registered a case against four people on the night of March 7. The accused are believed to be involved in arranging the forced marriages and collecting money.

Police officials said further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Woman already married and has a child

In her complaint, the woman said that about two years ago she married Tejas Madhukar Khulbude at Kankaleshwar Temple in Beed. The couple also has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

However, the woman alleged that her husband had a relationship with a transgender woman named Payal Punekar. Because of this, she left her husband’s house about five months ago and began living with her mother in Latur.

Agents allegedly arranged forced marriages

While she was staying in Latur, a woman named Sangeeta, whose full details are unknown, reportedly introduced her to a marriage agent named Mahananda from Pune, Bhaskar Hindi report said.

The victim alleged that Mahananda called her to Pune with the promise of marriage arrangements. She claimed that the agent took about Rs 5 lakh from a man named Amar Kalbhor from Katraj and forced her to marry him.

Second and third marriages arranged for money

According to the complaint, the woman was later forced into another marriage. She said a second marriage was arranged with a man from the Kurkumbh area, and about Rs 4.5 lakh was taken for this arrangement.

The victim further alleged that she was made to marry Purushottam Khile from Kanadi Budruk through the contact of a woman named Balika from Tuljapur. This became the third marriage arranged for money.

Pressure for a fourth marriage

The woman said that the agents and others involved continued to pressure her over the phone to agree to a fourth marriage as well. She told police that the repeated marriages and constant pressure caused severe mental stress and depression, which eventually led to her suicide attempt.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered against four accused persons based on the victim’s complaint. Investigators are now examining the role of the agents and other individuals involved in arranging the marriages and collecting money.

Further action will be taken after the investigation progresses.

