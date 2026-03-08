A 31-year-old woman from Delhi narrowly escaped an alleged assault attempt during a solo trip to Nainital. Police said a taxi driver diverted the vehicle to a deserted road near Patwa Dangar late at night and tried to attack her. The woman managed to run into a forest and hid there all night.

A solo holiday turned into a terrifying experience for a 31-year-old woman from Delhi during her visit to Nainital in Uttarakhand. What was supposed to be a peaceful trip to the hill town ended in fear when her taxi driver allegedly tried to force himself on her on a deserted road. According to police officials, the woman showed great courage and quick thinking. She managed to escape from the driver and spent the entire night hiding inside a nearby forest to stay safe. The incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of women travellers at popular tourist destinations.

Journey from Delhi to Nainital

Police said the incident happened during the night of March 5. The woman had first travelled from Delhi to Dehradun as part of her solo trip. Later, she reached Kathgodam and hired a taxi to go to Nainital. At the beginning of the journey, everything appeared normal and there were no signs of danger.

However, things suddenly changed around 1:30 AM.

The taxi driver allegedly turned the vehicle away from the main road and drove towards a deserted route near Patwa Dangar. The unusual route made the woman suspicious. When she questioned the driver about the sudden diversion, the situation became tense.

Driver allegedly tried to attack her

According to the woman's complaint, as reported by News Agency PTI, the driver stopped the car on the deserted road after she protested. He allegedly started abusing her and even hit her. She also told the police that the driver snatched her mobile phone and tried to assault her. Realising she was in danger, the woman decided to escape immediately.

Despite being injured and without her phone, she opened the car door and ran towards a nearby forest.

A night of fear inside the forest

The woman ran into the jungle to avoid being caught by the driver. She then hid among the trees in the dark for the entire night. It was a frightening experience as she had no phone, no help, and was injured.

However, staying hidden in the forest helped her stay safe. She waited there until morning, hoping the driver would leave the area. Her bravery and quick decision likely prevented a much more serious crime.

Villagers help her in the morning

When daylight arrived, the woman carefully came out of the forest and walked towards the nearby Patwa Dangar village. Local villagers noticed her condition and came forward to help. They listened to her story and immediately took her to the police.

She then filed a detailed complaint explaining what had happened during the night. Police quickly began an investigation after hearing the woman's account.

Police register serious charges

Police officials treated the matter seriously and immediately collected evidence. The woman was also sent for a medical examination. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case with several serious charges. These include attempt to rape, robbery and kidnapping.

Officials said they would take strict action against the accused.

Driver identified and arrested

During the investigation, the police used several methods to track down the suspect. They checked CCTV footage from nearby areas and examined the taxi’s number plate details. The vehicle’s GPS system also helped officers trace the driver.

The accused was identified as 39-year-old Deepak Singh Bora, a resident of Haldwani. Police arrested him soon after identifying him. They also recovered the woman’s stolen mobile phone and seized the taxi used during the incident.

Police assurance on tourist safety

Nainital’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Manjunath TC, said the safety of tourists visiting the region remains a top priority for authorities. He assured that strict legal action will be taken against those who commit crimes against travellers. The police officer also issued a warning to taxi owners. He said vehicle owners must properly verify the identity and documents of drivers before giving them vehicles. If they fail to follow these rules, they may also face legal action.

The incident has started a fresh discussion about safety at tourist destinations, especially for women travelling alone. Nainital is one of Uttarakhand’s most popular hill stations and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

While most trips remain safe, cases like this highlight the need for better safety systems, stricter driver verification, and more awareness among travellers.