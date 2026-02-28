A 23-year-old woman in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, died after being raped twice on February 22 and pushed from a four-storey building, police said. She had left home to marry her boyfriend, who allegedly assaulted and abandoned her.

According to police, the woman had left her home with her boyfriend after he told her they would visit a temple to get married. Instead, he allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her. After the assault, he abandoned her at Rahama bus stand and fled.

Second assault and fatal fall

Officials said the woman was waiting at the bus stand in a distressed condition when another man approached her, offering help. He allegedly took her to his rented house and raped her. Police said he later pushed her from the fourth floor of the building.

The woman suffered severe injuries and died. Her brother had earlier filed a missing person complaint. During the search, police traced her movements and later found her body. Investigators said both accused persons have been identified.

Case sparks political reaction

The incident has triggered strong reactions across the state. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over rising crimes against women and questioned the state’s law and order situation in a public message.

The case has also intensified political tensions. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been protesting in the assembly over women’s safety. Party leaders say the Jagatsinghpur case highlights serious concerns about protection for women and girls in the state.

Police action and investigation

Police have launched a detailed investigation and are working to arrest all those involved. Officials said strong action will be taken against the accused. The case has again raised concerns about women’s safety in several areas of Odisha, including reported incidents from Angul, Kuchinda and Paradip.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be shared after further inquiry.