A tragic incident in Bengaluru has left many people shocked. A 27-year-old woman died after consuming pesticide following an argument with her husband at their home. The fight reportedly started over reheated sambar that had been served for several days. The woman, identified as Kavya, leaves behind a four-year-old child. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kavya, aged 27, had been married to Rangaswamy for around five years. The couple lived in Bengaluru and were raising their four-year-old child together. According to the available information, their married life had been going on normally. There were no major problems reported between the couple before this incident. However, a small domestic disagreement later turned into a serious argument that ended in tragedy.

Argument over reheated sambar

The dispute reportedly started over a pot of sambar that had been prepared earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, March 3, Kavya cooked sambar at home. Instead of preparing fresh sambar every day, she stored it in the refrigerator and reheated it for meals. She served the same sambar to her husband the following day, Wednesday, March 4. Rangaswamy ate it without any major complaint.

On Thursday, March 5, the same sambar was again reheated and served. According to reports, Rangaswamy became upset that he was being served the same dish for the third day in a row.

This reportedly led to a heated argument between the couple.

Argument turns serious

During the argument, Rangaswamy became very angry and shouted at Kavya. Reports say he used harsh words while arguing with her. The situation quickly became tense inside the house. The argument is said to have turned ugly, and Rangaswamy was reportedly about to get physical during the fight.

Kavya was deeply hurt by the exchange. According to reports, she broke down in tears after the argument. A short time after the argument, Kavya took a drastic step. She consumed pesticide that had been kept at home for agricultural use.

Soon after drinking it, she started feeling unwell. She began vomiting and her condition quickly worsened. Seeing her condition, Rangaswamy and other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors declare her dead

Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, doctors could not save her. By the time she reached the hospital, she had already passed away, according to medical staff.

The tragic death has left the family and neighbours in shock, especially because the argument began over something small.

Police register case

After the incident, the woman’s body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to understand the exact circumstances that led to her death. Officials are expected to record statements from family members and examine all details related to the incident.

The incident has deeply saddened people who have heard about it. A young woman has died, leaving behind a small child and a grieving family. Many people say the tragedy shows how small arguments inside homes can sometimes grow into serious situations.

Authorities continue to investigate the case while the family prepares to deal with the painful loss.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)