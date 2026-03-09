- Home
A video of a unique wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Agra is breaking the internet. The baraatis ditched the DJ and danced to live commentary of the T20 World Cup 2026 final instead! Every wicket was met with loud cheers of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.
Agra wedding procession breaks internet
A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has gone viral on social media. On Sunday night, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final match between India and the New Zealand national cricket team, the guests at this wedding weren't dancing to DJ music, but were enjoying the live match commentary.
No band-baaja, just ball-by-ball updates!
The viral video shows the wedding procession moving forward with dhols playing, but in the middle of it all, a young man is walking with a mic, giving live commentary of the match. He was giving updates on every ball, and the baraatis were reacting to it. Whenever India took a wicket or scored runs, the people in the procession would erupt with joy. The atmosphere felt just like a cricket stadium.
Four overs, two wickets sparks patriotic cheers
In the video, the man doing commentary says, “Four overs are almost done, New Zealand's score is 36 for two wickets. India is playing brilliantly and is on its way to victory.” As soon as they hear this, the entire baraat gets pumped up. People start shouting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ loudly. Looking at that moment, it felt less like a wedding procession and more like the charged atmosphere of a major cricket stadium.
A match was going on between India and New Zealand on the field, and at the exact same time, a wedding was happening in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In this Agra baraat, not just the sound of dhols and drums was echoing, but the cricket match score was also being announced every few minutes.
As soon as India puts pressure on New Zealand... pic.twitter.com/LaUcOrClzS
— Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) March 8, 2026
Unique wedding celebration goes viral online
This one-of-a-kind baraat video has gone viral on social media. A user wrote, “The roar of Surya's sixes was louder than the wedding band. This can only happen in India, where the happiness of winning the World Cup looks bigger than the wedding itself.” Many people have called it the most fascinating example of India's love for cricket.
Victory celebrations erupt across Uttar Pradesh
It wasn't just Agra; India's victory was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Uttar Pradesh. People celebrated with dhols, drums, and even fireworks. In Lucknow, young people took out a rally with the national flag to celebrate the win.
