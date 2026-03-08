Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. It is a day meant to recognise the achievements of women and to push for gender equality across society.

The theme for International Women's Day 2026 is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.' The theme focuses on removing barriers that stop women from enjoying equal rights and opportunities.

But while the day celebrates progress and empowerment, it is also a moment to talk about the hidden struggles many women face.

One such struggle is postpartum depression, a serious mental health condition that can affect women after childbirth.

In recent times, experts say the need to speak openly about it has become more urgent, especially as disturbing reports emerge of new mothers harming their infants during moments of extreme emotional distress.

One such tragic incident was recently reported from Telangana, where a woman allegedly killed her two-month-old baby boy after the child had been crying continuously for several days.

While the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation, police suspect the exhausted mother may have lost her temper. According to reports, she allegedly stuffed cloth into the infant's mouth to silence him and tied his legs.

Cases like these are deeply disturbing. At the same time, they highlight a silent and often overlooked issue, postpartum depression, a condition many women experience but rarely speak about or receive timely help for.

Experts say that many mothers silently struggle with emotional and mental changes after childbirth, and a lack of awareness can make the situation worse.