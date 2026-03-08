- Home
As world marks International Women's Day 2026, experts are urging greater awareness about postpartum depression. Postpartum depression can develop weeks after childbirth and include anxiety, sadness and exhaustion. Support and awareness are crucial.
Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. It is a day meant to recognise the achievements of women and to push for gender equality across society.
The theme for International Women's Day 2026 is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.' The theme focuses on removing barriers that stop women from enjoying equal rights and opportunities.
But while the day celebrates progress and empowerment, it is also a moment to talk about the hidden struggles many women face.
One such struggle is postpartum depression, a serious mental health condition that can affect women after childbirth.
In recent times, experts say the need to speak openly about it has become more urgent, especially as disturbing reports emerge of new mothers harming their infants during moments of extreme emotional distress.
One such tragic incident was recently reported from Telangana, where a woman allegedly killed her two-month-old baby boy after the child had been crying continuously for several days.
While the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation, police suspect the exhausted mother may have lost her temper. According to reports, she allegedly stuffed cloth into the infant's mouth to silence him and tied his legs.
Cases like these are deeply disturbing. At the same time, they highlight a silent and often overlooked issue, postpartum depression, a condition many women experience but rarely speak about or receive timely help for.
Experts say that many mothers silently struggle with emotional and mental changes after childbirth, and a lack of awareness can make the situation worse.
The emotional rollercoaster after childbirth
Bringing a baby into the world is often seen as one of life's happiest moments. A new baby can bring love, joy, excitement and hope.
But it can also bring fear, stress, tiredness and frustration.
Many mothers experience strong emotional changes in the weeks after childbirth. These feelings can include happiness one moment and sadness the next.
Doctors say this is normal because childbirth brings major physical and hormonal changes, along with the responsibility of caring for a newborn.
For some women, however, these feelings become deeper and more serious.
Instead of joy, they may feel constant sadness, anxiety or fear.
Understanding the 'baby blues'
According to doctors, quoted by a UNICEF report, many women experience what is known as the 'baby blues'.
Dr. Alison Stuebe, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, says these feelings often start two to three days after childbirth, the report says. During this period, mothers may:
- Cry for no clear reason
- Feel anxious or worried
- Have trouble sleeping
- Doubt their ability to care for the baby
Dr. Stuebe explains that these emotional changes are largely caused by a sudden drop in hormone levels, especially progesterone, after childbirth.
However, hormones are not the only reason.
Other factors such as exhaustion, breastfeeding difficulties and physical recovery after delivery can also affect a mother’s mood.
The good news is that the baby blues usually improve within about two weeks, especially when the mother has strong support from family and friends.
When it becomes postpartum depression
Postpartum depression, also known as postnatal depression, is more serious than the baby blues. Unlike the baby blues, which usually pass quickly, postpartum depression can last longer and affect daily life.
Dr. Stuebe explains that postpartum depression often develops two to eight weeks after childbirth, but in some cases it can appear up to a year after the baby is born.
One important point doctors highlight is that postpartum depression is not just about feeling sad. Many mothers experience strong anxiety and constant fear.
Some parents become so worried about their child’s safety that they cannot relax or enjoy time with their baby.
Dr. Stuebe says these feelings can make parents feel trapped by fear and guilt.
Symptoms families should watch for
Postpartum depression has symptoms similar to general depression. These symptoms can include:
- Feeling sad or low most of the time
- Losing interest in activities that usually bring joy
- Constant tiredness or lack of energy
- Difficulty concentrating
- Low self-confidence
- Poor sleep even when the baby is asleep
- Changes in appetite
Some mothers may also feel detached from their baby or partner. In serious cases, they may have thoughts about harming themselves or their baby.
Experts say such thoughts can be very frightening for parents. But having these thoughts does not mean the person will act on them.
The most important step is speaking to someone and getting help early.
Why many women do not seek help
Despite how common postpartum depression is, many women do not seek help. There are several reasons for this.
Some mothers feel ashamed or believe they should be happy after childbirth. Others fear they will be judged as bad parents.
In many places, there is also limited awareness about postpartum mental health. Experts say that delayed diagnosis can make symptoms worse and increase the risk of serious consequences.
Risk factors that increase the chances
Certain factors may increase the chances of postpartum depression. These include:
- Previous mental health problems
- Biological or hormonal factors
- Lack of family support
- Difficult childhood experiences
- Past abuse
- Low self-esteem
- Stressful living conditions
- Major life events
Women who face multiple stress factors may be more vulnerable during the postpartum period.
Building strong support systems
Doctors say support from family and friends plays a key role in protecting mothers’ mental health. One important step is psychoeducation, which means learning about mental health and emotional wellbeing.
This helps mothers understand what they are feeling and learn ways to cope with stress. Partners, relatives and friends can also play an important role by providing emotional and practical support.
Experts suggest that families should discuss support plans even before the baby is born. For example, relatives can help with household work, childcare or emotional support during the early weeks after delivery.
Professional help can make a big difference
For mothers with higher risk factors, professional counselling may be necessary. Therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy and interpersonal therapy have been shown to help prevent or treat postpartum depression.
Health experts advise mothers to speak with doctors, midwives or mental health professionals if they experience strong emotional distress after childbirth.
Early support can help mothers recover and create a healthier environment for both the parent and the baby.
Why awareness matters on Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is not only about celebrating achievements. It is also about recognising challenges that women continue to face.
Mental health is an important part of women’s wellbeing, yet it often remains ignored. The tragic case from Telangana has reminded many people that mental health support for mothers is essential.
Experts say greater awareness, open conversations and stronger support systems can help prevent tragedies and protect families.
A reminder to talk, listen and support
Motherhood is a journey filled with powerful emotions. While many mothers experience joy, others may struggle silently with stress, anxiety or depression.
Recognising the signs early and offering support can make a huge difference. On International Women’s Day 2026, as the world talks about rights, justice and action for women and girls, many experts say one message should also be clear:
No mother should feel alone in her struggle!
