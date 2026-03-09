In Bihar, a 20-year-old woman climbed a mobile tower to protest her boyfriend's arrest. Her family had filed a kidnapping complaint against him after she went missing, leading police to take him into custody.

Girl climbs mobile tower for her boyfriend's release

It's been over 50 years since the iconic movie 'Sholay', starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, was released, but its impact is still very much alive. The film has a famous scene where Veeru climbs a water tank for his love, Basanti. Over the years, many real-life lovers have copied this stunt, climbing mobile towers or water tanks. While it worked for some, others ended up behind bars. Now, a young woman in Bihar's Gopalganj has tried the same trick, leading to hours of high-voltage drama.

In Gopalganj district, a 20-year-old woman climbed a mobile tower, demanding the release of her boyfriend. Her own family had filed a complaint against him, leading to his arrest. The woman, Arpita Kumari, daughter of Sanjay Gond, had been in a relationship with a local youth, Pawan Chauhan, for a long time.

On Thursday night, Arpita went missing from her home, and her family members started searching for her. When they couldn't find her, they suspected Pawan had kidnapped her and filed a complaint at the Bhore police station. Based on the complaint, the police took Pawan into custody for questioning. Upset by this, Arpita Kumari climbed a mobile tower to demand his release.

On Friday morning, villagers in Bankata Jagirdari village informed the police that a young woman had climbed a mobile tower. When the police reached the spot, they saw Arpita on the tower and urged her to come down. However, Arpita refused to get down. She demanded that her boyfriend Pawan be released and that they both be allowed to get married.

Police bring boyfriend to the spot in handcuffs

Despite repeated requests from the police and villagers, Arpita refused to climb down from the tower. As the commotion continued, the police finally brought Pawan to the spot in handcuffs. Only after seeing him did Arpita agree to come down.

Later, the woman's family came to the police station and tried to convince Arpita Kumari to return home, but she refused. She insisted that they agree to her marriage with Pawan, the police said. However, her family members are against the marriage. Bhore police station officer Rohini Upadhyay said that efforts are underway to counsel both families.