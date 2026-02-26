A differently-abled man was brutally assaulted after being lured to a hotel room in Kochi, police said. The victim, Amal Dev, who cannot hear or speak, was allegedly befriended online by the main accused, Safna. Investigators said she gained his trust through Instagram chats and invited him to meet her.

Attack inside hotel room

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the 22nd of this month near the Panampilly Nagar South bridge area. Amal Dev, a resident of Nallila in Kollam district, reached the location around 6:30 PM after being called for a meeting.

Police said two men who were hiding in the bathroom, along with two others who arrived from outside, attacked him soon after he entered the room. The assault was reportedly planned and filmed.