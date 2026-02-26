- Home
A differently-abled man was brutally assaulted in Kochi after being lured to a hotel by a woman who befriended him online. When he refused to have sex, he was attacked by a group. The victim, Amal Dev, suffered broken ribs and remains hospitalised.
Differently-abled man lured through social media in Kochi
A differently-abled man was brutally assaulted after being lured to a hotel room in Kochi, police said. The victim, Amal Dev, who cannot hear or speak, was allegedly befriended online by the main accused, Safna. Investigators said she gained his trust through Instagram chats and invited him to meet her.
Attack inside hotel room
According to the FIR, the incident took place on the 22nd of this month near the Panampilly Nagar South bridge area. Amal Dev, a resident of Nallila in Kollam district, reached the location around 6:30 PM after being called for a meeting.
Police said two men who were hiding in the bathroom, along with two others who arrived from outside, attacked him soon after he entered the room. The assault was reportedly planned and filmed.
Assault after refusal
The FIR states the victim was forced to have sex with the young woman so that compromising visuals could be recorded. When he refused, the group allegedly beat him severely. He was slapped, kicked and attacked with objects. One accused struck his right hand with a torch, and an attempt was made to hit his head. The victim blocked the blow with his left hand.
Police said the attackers also filmed him and took nude images. The assault left him with serious injuries, including broken ribs. He is undergoing treatment in hospital and is unable to speak.
Arrests and police action
The case was registered by Kadavanthra Police Station. Police said four of the five accused have been arrested so far. Two suspects were taken into custody earlier, which led investigators to the remaining accused, including Safna.
Safna and her boyfriend allegedly honey-trapped a disabled man who cannot even speak — and when he refused sex, they beat him so brutally that his spine was broken. Preying on someone so vulnerable is beyond disgusting. Another Kerala Story. pic.twitter.com/bC4oR88DTi
— Rocket Scientist 🇮🇳 (@Rockumon) February 26, 2026
Officials said the case includes serious charges related to attempted murder and assault. The investigation is continuing to identify all those involved and examine digital evidence.
Behaviour of accused draws outrage
Police and media witnesses said the main accused showed no remorse after arrest. When photographers took pictures, she reportedly smiled and asked them to take a good photo. The behaviour triggered public anger online.
Ongoing investigation
Authorities are verifying the sequence of events, the role of each accused, and the recorded material. Police said further legal action will follow based on medical reports and evidence.
