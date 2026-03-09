A video of a woman making roti on a weighing machine has gone viral on social media, sparking amusement and curiosity. Netizens have humorously dubbed this unusual method a "next-level weight loss workout" and a creative "jugaad," with the video amassing millions of views and thousands of likes.

People are looking for quick and simple strategies to reduce belly fat in today's fast-paced contemporary lifestyle. A video of a lady preparing roti on a weighing machine is gaining a lot of attention on social media amid the never-ending weight reduction travels. Many videos exhibiting people's artistic abilities, talents, and odd stunts may be found on social media. Specifically, a lot of these videos show individuals constructing rotis in various ways. Some use a bottle to get the ideal form, while others use a plate or glass.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the midst of all of this, a recent Instagram video has shocked a lot of people. A woman is shown in the video making roti using a weight machine. It depicts her rolling out the dough on the machine's level surface. Many people on the internet have taken notice of the unusual and unusual approach; some have called it a fun "jugaad," while others are curious as to how she came up with the concept.

Check Out Viral Video

In the caption, the person wrote, “Weight loss workout next level… My home minister is doing in a weight machine… Wonderful workout."

How Did Netizens React?

The video got over 22,000 likes and over 4 million views after it was posted on the social networking site. "Balance diet" was written by someone in the comments section. "Calorie count" was added by someone.

"Dr. Ne bola hai hai napp tol k khao (Doctor has asked to have a balanced meal)," an Instagram user joked. "Hope you didn't stand on that machine... and used the same," joked another user.

"She took protein from the weight machine," wrote a fourth individual. They even referred to it as a "new way" to shed pounds. It's unclear if the woman was intentionally utilising the weighing machine or just using it as a "jugaad" in the lack of a rolling board.

This video serves as a humorous reminder that sometimes all you need is a little imagination—and a piece of equipment designed for something else entirely—to get the job done in an era of too intricate kitchen gear.