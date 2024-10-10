Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution urging Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on Ratan Tata

The Maharashtra cabinet passed a resolution on Thursday urging the central government to award the 'Bharat Ratna,' India's highest civilian honor, to the late legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tribute to Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. A motion of condolence was also passed during the meeting, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

In addition, the cabinet resolved to request the Centre to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Tata, who had previously received the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

The resolution highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in driving societal growth, emphasizing that establishing new businesses is key to advancing the nation's progress and development.

"It also requires love for the country and honest feelings for society upliftment. We have lost a visionary leader who was committed to the country and the society. Tata's role in the industrial sector and upliftment of the society was unparalleled. He tackled all challenges by adhering to high morals, transparent and clean business administration with discipline," it said.

He carved a niche for the Tata Group and the country on global stage, the resolution said.

The resolution noted that Ratan Tata will forever be remembered for his unwavering determination following the 26/11 terror attacks and his significant contribution of Rs 1,500 crore to the PM Relief Fund during the fight against COVID-19. Additionally, he opened all Tata Group hotels to accommodate COVID patients.

It also highlighted that the Taj Mahal Hotel, operated by a Tata Group company, was one of the key locations targeted during the November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

"The cabinet pays homage to Tata on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. We are with the Tata Group in this moment of grief," the resolution added.

