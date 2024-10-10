'Posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata': India's appeal to PM Modi following national icon's demise

The passing of Ratan Naval Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and a towering figure in Indian industry, has ignited a national conversation about posthumously awarding him the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The passing of Ratan Naval Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and a towering figure in Indian industry, has ignited a national conversation about posthumously awarding him the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Tata, who passed away at 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, left behind a legacy that extends far beyond corporate achievements, profoundly impacting the fabric of Indian society through his philanthropic endeavors and ethical leadership.

Also read: Remembering Ratan Tata: Revisiting the visionary industrialist's life, milestones, awards & more | A timeline

Tata, who led the Tata Group for over two decades, transformed the conglomerate into one of the largest and most influential business houses in India. Under his stewardship, the group diversified into multiple sectors, acquiring iconic brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, and ventured into new areas like chip manufacturing and technology-driven industries. Tata’s approach combined a keen business acumen with a commitment to social responsibility, leading to significant contributions in education, healthcare, and animal welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as a "visionary business leader" whose contributions extended beyond the corporate world.

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said in a post on X.

"He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

Following his passing, many Indian netizens have urged PM Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata posthumously. Social media platforms have been inundated with tributes, many of which echo the sentiment that Tata's life and work exemplify the qualities deserving of the nation's highest honour.

"This India’s Ratan deserves a Bharat Ratna," said one user on X.

Another Indian added, "When will the Government of India recognize his generosity and give him Bharat Ratna??"

"I’ve never met him, but this feels personal. This is what he has earned in his life. Rest in Peace the true ‘Ratan’ of India, Sh. Ratan Tata Ji. India will always be indebted to you and your deeds. I wish GOI would’ve given him ‘Bharat Ratna’ while he was here to receive it," said a third user.

A fourth Indian netizen remarked, "Ratan Tata ji should have been conferred with BHARAT RATNA award earlier, but now time has come that posthumously he should be honoured."

"The True Invaluable Gem of India , Anmol Ratan Tata has bereaved the nation . He is a very appropriate candidate for our Country’s Highest Civilian Award , BHARAT RATNA, which he fully deserved while alive. Even now the Govt can immediately announce it, posthumously," said another grieving India.

Also read: Remembering Ratan Tata: Decoding how the visionary industrialist's astrological blueprint shaped his legacy

As discussions surrounding the Bharat Ratna gain momentum, it is clear that Ratan Tata's legacy will endure in the hearts of millions. His vision, integrity, and commitment to the betterment of society are qualities that resonate deeply within India’s collective consciousness. The movement to posthumously honour him with the Bharat Ratna signifies a recognition of his profound impact on the nation, reflecting a shared desire to celebrate not just a business leader, but a national icon who dedicated his life to serving the people of India.

As tributes continue to pour in, it remains to be seen whether the government will act on these calls, but one thing is certain: Ratan Tata's legacy as a leader, philanthropist, and humanitarian will live on, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence while prioritizing the welfare of society.

Here’s a look at how various Indians have voiced their demand to posthumously honour Ratan Tata with the Bharat Ratna:

Latest Videos