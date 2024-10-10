Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack?

    After the 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel, Ratan Tata ensured comprehensive support for the families of employees who lost their lives. He also prioritized the education of the children of the deceased, ensuring they had access to quality schooling.

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Ratan Tata, the distinguished industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. He died at 11:30 PM after being in intensive care since Monday. A highly respected figure in India’s business sector, Tata's legacy in industry and philanthropy has made a lasting impact on the country.

    'Posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata': India's appeal to PM Modi following national icon's demise

    The 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008 had a profound impact on the city and its residents, including Ratan Tata, the then chairman of the Tata Group. During this tragic event, the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a property owned by the Tata Group, was one of the primary targets of the terrorists.

    On the evening of November 26, 2008, ten fidayeens from Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a devastating terrorist attack in Mumbai, a city renowned for its financial strength, vibrant life, and cultural spirit. Key locations targeted included the Leopold Cafe, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj Mahal Tower, Hotel Oberoi-Trident, Chabad House, Cama Hospital, and Albless Hospital.

    During the 60-hour siege from November 26 to 29, 2008, the attack resulted in the deaths of 166 individuals and left over 300 others injured. On November 29, 2008, the National Security Guard and Mumbai Police secured the iconic Taj Hotel, marking the conclusion of the attack.

    At the age of 70, Ratan Tata, then Chairman of Tata Sons, displayed remarkable determination during the crisis.

    Throughout the day, he remained at the Colaba end of the iconic Taj Hotel, observing the ongoing operations while the media reported from the nearby Gateway of India. At times alone and at other times accompanied by aides and staff, Tata was often seen engaging with security personnel. The Taj Hotel, overlooking the Gateway of India, stands as a significant landmark in Mumbai.

    Ratan Tata stood resolutely outside the Taj Hotel as it was engulfed in flames during the terrorist attack. His actions underscored his commitment to his own safety. In the days that followed, Tata took it upon himself to fulfill his responsibilities by visiting employees injured in the attack at the hospital and supporting those who lost their loved ones. His philanthropic efforts did not stop there.

    He initiated the formation of a crisis management team to provide immediate assistance, which included medical care for the injured, temporary housing for employees and their families, as well as pensions and help in finding new employment. Furthermore, when the Taj Hotel underwent renovations after the attacks, Ratan Tata ensured that not a single employee was laid off and that all staff continued to receive their salaries during that period.

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Decoding how the visionary industrialist's astrological blueprint shaped his legacy

    In December 2008, just a month after the attack, the Tatas established The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to offer humanitarian assistance during disasters.

    The families of each Taj employee who lost their lives in the attack received financial support ranging from Rs 36 lakh to Rs 85 lakh. Additionally, these families were paid their full salaries up until the date of retirement. Ratan Tata also made sure that the children of the deceased employees had access to quality education.

    The families of each Taj employee who lost their lives in the attack received financial support ranging from Rs 36 lakh to Rs 85 lakh. Additionally, these families were paid their full salaries up until the date of retirement. Ratan Tata also made sure that the children of the deceased employees had access to quality education.

    Ratan Tata's enduring love for Dogs: A symbol of his humanitarian spirit

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goodbye my dear lighthosue Ratan tata assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post Who is he? How did they meet? gcw

    Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts

    Posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata India appeal to PM Modi following national icons demise snt

    'Posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata': India's appeal to PM Modi following national icon's demise

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-542 October 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-542 October 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Maharashtra declares state funeral for Ratan Tata HM Amit Shah to attend funeral at Worli crematorium in Mumbai vkp

    Maharashtra declares state funeral for Ratan Tata: HM Amit Shah to attend funeral at Worli crematorium, Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Goodbye my dear lighthosue Ratan tata assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post Who is he? How did they meet? gcw

    Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more RKK

    SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts dmn

    Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts

    Tata Power to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 10, 2024 RKK

    Tata Power to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 10, 2024

    Tata Power to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 10, 2024 RKK

    Tata Power to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on October 10, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon