PM Modi describes Mahakumbh 2025 as ‘Ekta ka Mahakumbh’ in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ program of the year, where he prominently mentioned Mahakumbh 2025. Once again, he described the event as the “Ekta ka Mahakumbh.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for discussing the significance of Mahakumbh in his address.

Taking to social media, CM Yogi stated that the Prime Minister has guided the nation by emphasizing the social, cultural, and spiritual importance of Mahakumbh. He called it a living symbol of India’s unity and a grand gathering that represents spirituality, equality, and harmony. CM Yogi further noted that under PM Modi’s leadership and vision, Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is serving as a global showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

On the increasing participation of youth in the Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Prime Minister's message to the youth to follow their civilization and culture with pride will inspire them to connect with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

During his Mann ki Baat program, PM Modi reflected on the uniqueness of Mahakumbh. He said the auspicious beginning of the grand event has already brought together an unforgettable crowd and an extraordinary display of equality and harmony. Mahakumbh is a festival that transcends all forms of discrimination, caste, and economic barriers.

People from all over India, and from all over the world gather on the sacred sands of Sangam. Whether rich or poor, everyone takes a dip in the holy confluence, shares meals in Bhandaras, and receives prasad, embodying the true spirit of unity.

PM Modi further highlighted how Mahakumbh binds the nation through sacred traditions, from north to south and east to west. He connected the event to other cultural gatherings such as Pushkaram, celebrated in South India along the rivers Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, and Kaveri. These traditions, he said, strengthen the thread of unity that runs through India.

He expressed happiness and satisfaction over the significant participation of youth in the Mahakumbh. He noted that this time, the youth’s involvement in the Kumbh is remarkably extensive. He emphasized that when the younger generation connects with their civilization with pride, it strengthens their roots and secures their golden future. He also highlighted the large-scale digital footprint of this year’s Kumbh, remarking that its global popularity is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Describing festivals as a medium of social interaction, PM Modi highlighted the recent grand fair organized at Gangasagar in West Bengal. On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of devotees from across the globe participated and took a holy dip during the fair.

He noted that festivals like Kumbh, Pushkaram, and Gangasagar Mela play a significant role in fostering social interaction, harmony, and unity. "These celebrations connect people to India’s rich traditions and, just as the scriptures emphasize Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, our festivals also strengthen the spiritual, social, cultural, and economic fabric of society," he remarked.

