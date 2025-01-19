Massive blaze at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fire extinguished, no casualties reported; PM Modi speaks to UP CM

A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19 of the sprawling religious event.

A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19 of the sprawling religious event. The blaze, reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder explosion, prompted immediate action from the administration, with no casualties reported.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that 15 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire, which was successfully extinguished. “The fire has been doused, and the situation in the area is under control,” Sharma said.

"As soon as the fair administration got information about the fire in the premises, it controlled the fire with its quick action and promptness. Everything is normal as before. The efficient management of the fair administration has saved us from a major mishap. The fair administration and the fire brigade deserve congratulations," a post on Maha Kumbh 2025 X account stated.

Senior officials, including Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra, stated that two LPG cylinders had exploded in Sector 19, triggering the incident. “The cause of the fire is being investigated further,” said Additional Director General (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar, assuring the public that everyone in the area is safe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the situation and spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the incident. The Maha Kumbh 2025 administration issued a statement expressing relief that no lives were lost and assuring devotees of swift rescue and relief operations.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Maha Kumbh 2025 shared a video of the incident, showing thick black smoke billowing from the affected area. “Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety,” the post read.

The Samajwadi Party also expressed grief over the incident on X, urging the government to expedite relief measures.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, has already seen an overwhelming turnout of devotees. Official figures indicate that over 7.72 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the Sangam, with 46.95 lakh devotees participating on Sunday alone.

