Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal hosts India's richest Ganpati with 66kg gold ornaments | WATCH

    The GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, adorned with 66 kg of gold and 325 kg of silver, is insured for Rs 400.58 crore during the Ganapati Chaturthi celebrations. The unveiling of the idol at Mumbai's King's Circle marked the start of the 70th Ganeshotsav celebrations.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    As the Ganapati Chaturthi celebrations commenced on Saturday, the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, also known as the ‘richest Ganpati’ gets adorned with 66 kg of gold ornaments and 325 kg silver and other precious items. The organisers of the festival, which takes place from September 7 to 11, have secured insurance worth an incredible Rs 400.58 crore. One of the richest mandals is the GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, which is well-known for its gold-jeweled Lord Ganesha.

    On Thursday night, chanting, music, and dhol rhythms accompanied the unveiling of the first glimpse of the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol at Mumbai's King's Circle. Countless followers flocked to the pandal to observe the sacred occasion. With this, the GSB Seva Mandal kicked off its 70th Ganeshotsav celebrations.

    In Maharashtra, starting on September 7, is the Ganapati festival, a significant festivity. Ganeshotsav is a ten-day festival that includes joyful celebrations, intricate rituals, and other events. The festival culminates with the big visarjan, which features the immersion of Ganesha idols in water as music and chanting are played.

    For the next 10 days, some 15,000 police officers will be stationed on the streets to ensure security, according to authorities. Maharashtra kicked off the 10-day Ganesh celebration on Saturday, with idols of the god being erected amid much hoopla and revelry in homes and public pandals around the state.

    Amidst the banging of drums and chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," families—including young ones and the elderly—stepped out of their houses early in the morning to bring their cherished deity home.

