Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in education and jobs

The newly passed bill is set to undergo a thorough review after a decade of implementation, ensuring a periodic evaluation of its impact on the targeted community. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the significance of this legislation, citing that the Maratha community constitutes 28 per cent of the state's population.

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday (February 20) unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Bill. This legislation, known as the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024, introduces a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in both education and government jobs.

The enactment of this bill follows a comprehensive report submitted by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission, which meticulously examined the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive survey conducted on approximately 2.5 crore families, the findings of which formed the basis for the legislative action.

The survey conducted by the Maharashtra government sheds light on the economic struggles faced by the Maratha community. Notably, 21.22 per cent of Maratha families below the poverty line hold yellow ration cards, surpassing the state's average of 17.4 per cent. Further, the survey conducted between January and February this year reveals that a substantial 84 per cent of Maratha families do not fall under the progressed category, making them eligible for the reservation benefits outlined in the bill.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed the government's commitment to implementing the Maratha reservation in accordance with the law. A special session of the assembly on February 20 was convened for this purpose, signaling the prioritization of addressing the socio-economic disparities within the Maratha community.

The legislative initiative aims to provide a comprehensive and long-term solution to uplift the Maratha community, aligning with the broader goals of inclusive development in the state.