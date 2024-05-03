Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman's lover sends parcel bomb to her house; Husband, daughter killed

According to reports, the parcel, resembling a tape recorder, was delivered to Jeetubhai's house by Jayantibhai Balusingh Vanjara, aged 31, who transported it in an auto-rickshaw. Tragically, the device exploded when Jeetubhai attempted to connect it.

A tragic incident unfolded in Vadali, Gujarat, as a parcel bomb explosion claimed the lives of a man and his daughter on Thursday (May 2). Shockingly, investigations revealed that the explosive package was sent to their residence by an individual allegedly involved in an affair with the deceased's wife.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jeetubhai Heerabhai Vanjara, a laborer, was instantly killed by the blast, while his 12-year-old daughter, Bhumika, succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. Remarkably, Jeetubhai's wife was not present at home when the explosion occurred.

According to reports, the parcel, resembling a tape recorder, was delivered to Jeetubhai's house by Jayantibhai Balusingh Vanjara, aged 31, who transported it in an auto-rickshaw. Tragically, the device exploded when Jeetubhai attempted to connect it.

Senior police officer Vijay Patel said that Jayantibhai had procured materials from Rajasthan to make the improvised explosive device, putting gelatin sticks and a detonator. Surveillance footage aided in identifying the auto-rickshaw driver who delivered the parcel.

In swift action, law enforcement arrested Jayantibhai mere hours following the detonation. Investigators revealed that the accused harbored animosity towards Jeetubhai due to his former romantic involvement with Jayantibhai's girlfriend, who subsequently married Jeetubhai.

The blast inflicted severe injuries upon Jeetubhai's two other daughters, aged 9 and 10, causing significant damage to their eyes and chests. Both girls are undergoing treatment, with one requiring ventilator assistance.

