    Madhya Pradesh shocker: Refused tobacco, man hacks 5-year-old to death in Shahdol district

    A horrific tragedy unfolded in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, as a 5-year-old boy was brutally axed to death by his uncle, Ramlal Kol, in a violent outburst triggered by a dispute over tobacco.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    In a harrowing turn of events in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, a 27-year-old man brutally axed his sister-in-law's 5-year-old son to death and assaulted her following a disagreement over tobacco. The shocking incident, which occurred in Barkach village under Beoari police station late on Saturday night, has left the community reeling with grief and disbelief.

    The assailant, identified as Ramlal Kol, allegedly flew into a rage after his sister-in-law, Sukhi Bai Kol, refused to provide him with tobacco. The refusal served as a trigger for the violent outburst, although authorities revealed that tensions between the accused and the deceased boy's family had simmered for some time due to past disputes.

    Also read: Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH)

    According to reports, Ramlal Kol, reportedly in an inebriated state, initially confronted Sukhi Bai at her residence, demanding tobacco. When she declined, a heated argument ensued, prompting Ramlal's wife to intervene and escort him home. However, the situation escalated when Ramlal armed himself with an axe and forcibly entered Sukhi Bai's home.

    Despite her attempts to barricade herself inside, Ramlal shattered the door with the axe and launched a vicious attack on Sukhi Bai. Tragically, when her 5-year-old son, Karan Kol, attempted to intervene, he too fell victim to Ramlal's brutal assault, succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

    "The tobacco refusal acted as a trigger for the incident, though both families had old disputes too," stated Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Beohari, Ravi Prakash Kol, shedding light on the complex dynamics behind the horrific incident. He further revealed that Sukhi Bai was alone with her youngest child, as her husband and three other children were away in Narsinghpur, working as laborers in a sugarcane factory.

    Also read: Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; 6 dead, over 60 houses gutted (WATCH)

    Following the brutal attack, Ramlal, still under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene and sought refuge in a nearby residence. However, law enforcement officers swiftly apprehended him on Monday, bringing a semblance of justice to the grieving family.

    Fortunately, Sukhi Bai's injuries were not life-threatening, and she was discharged from the hospital on Monday. Meanwhile, detailed investigations into the incident are underway to unravel the full extent of the tragedy and bring closure to those affected by this act of violence

