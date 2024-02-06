Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH)

    The explosion, which took place at a factory located on Magardha road in Bairagarh village of Harda, Madhya Pradesh, was of such magnitude that its impact was felt within a 15-kilometer radius. 

    Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Six persons were killed and over 50 others sustained injuries due to an explosion followed by a blaze in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The explosion, which took place at a factory located on Magardha road in Bairagarh village, was of such magnitude that its impact was felt within a 15-kilometer radius. An official mentioned that there was a possibility of several individuals being trapped in and around the factory unit. 

    Also read: Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; 6 dead, over 60 houses gutted (WATCH)

     

    Various videos circulating on social media depicted the intensity of the fire and sporadic explosions at the location, with people scrambling to ensure their safety. One of the viral videos also captured the aerial footage of the shocking incident.

    Six persons were killed and 50 others injured after an explosion followed by a fire at the crackers unit, CM Yadav confirmed.

    An official stated that the Chief Minister engaged with relevant authorities to obtain comprehensive details of the incident.

    Additionally, the CM instructed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General of Home Guard Arvind Kumar to promptly travel to Harda via helicopter to assess the situation firsthand.

    Authorities directed burn units in hospitals across Indore, Bhopal, and the AIIMS in the state capital to prepare for any potential emergencies arising from the incident.

    Firefighting brigades from Indore and Bhopal were swiftly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

    Furthermore, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting regarding the incident, as confirmed by the official.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Register live in relationship or face 6 month jail parental consent required for under 21 Uttarakhand UCC gcw

    Register live-in relationship or face 6-month jail; parental consent required: Uttarakhand UCC

    Delhi Police arrest suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Riyaz Ahmed

    Delhi Police arrest suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Riyaz Ahmed (WATCH)

    Kerala: Three-member rescue team in Kozhikode helps to return documents to owners; Here's how rkn

    Kerala: Three-member rescue team in Kozhikode helps to return documents to owners; Here's how

    No wings, no legs! KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya Ram temple if it takes chicken off menu snt

    No wings, no legs! KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya Ram temple if it takes chicken off menu

    Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; impact felt kilometers away (WATCH)

    Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; 6 dead, over 60 houses gutted (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 most romantic beaches in the world ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 most romantic beaches in the world

    Rose Day 2024: 6 types of roses to give your loved ones RKK

    Rose Day 2024: 6 types of roses to give your loved ones

    BREAKING French authorities launch legal probe into Paris Olympics 2024 chief's salary snt

    BREAKING: French authorities launch legal probe into Paris Olympics 2024 chief's salary

    WhatsApp update THIS feature will make your life more easier gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS feature will make your life more easier

    Register live in relationship or face 6 month jail parental consent required for under 21 Uttarakhand UCC gcw

    Register live-in relationship or face 6-month jail; parental consent required: Uttarakhand UCC

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon