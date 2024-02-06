Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH)

The explosion, which took place at a factory located on Magardha road in Bairagarh village of Harda, Madhya Pradesh, was of such magnitude that its impact was felt within a 15-kilometer radius.

Six persons were killed and over 50 others sustained injuries due to an explosion followed by a blaze in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The explosion, which took place at a factory located on Magardha road in Bairagarh village, was of such magnitude that its impact was felt within a 15-kilometer radius. An official mentioned that there was a possibility of several individuals being trapped in and around the factory unit.

Various videos circulating on social media depicted the intensity of the fire and sporadic explosions at the location, with people scrambling to ensure their safety. One of the viral videos also captured the aerial footage of the shocking incident.

Six persons were killed and 50 others injured after an explosion followed by a fire at the crackers unit, CM Yadav confirmed.

An official stated that the Chief Minister engaged with relevant authorities to obtain comprehensive details of the incident.

Additionally, the CM instructed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General of Home Guard Arvind Kumar to promptly travel to Harda via helicopter to assess the situation firsthand.

Authorities directed burn units in hospitals across Indore, Bhopal, and the AIIMS in the state capital to prepare for any potential emergencies arising from the incident.

Firefighting brigades from Indore and Bhopal were swiftly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting regarding the incident, as confirmed by the official.