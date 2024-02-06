Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; 6 dead, over 60 houses gutted (WATCH)

    The blast, which occurred in the Bairagarh locality, led to the destruction of around sixty nearby houses and affected over three dozen commuters.

    Firecracker factory blows up in Harda, MP; impact felt kilometers away (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    At least six individuals have lost their lives and 30 others were injured in a firecracker factory explosion in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. The explosion, which occurred in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district, resulted in the destruction of approximately sixty nearby houses and impacted over three dozen commuters. Responding to the crisis, authorities swiftly evacuated more than 100 residences. The factory continues to experience ongoing explosions, with a significant number of two-wheelers also engulfed in flames during the incident.

    Local reports said that the impact of the explosions could be felt kilometres away. Sanjeev Kanchan, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Harda, reported, "A major explosion occurred at the factory on Tuesday morning, resulting in the entire city being blanketed in black smoke. Upon receiving the alert, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Ambulances and fire engines have been summoned from Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Narmadapuram.". The firecracker factory is situated on Magardha Road. People were also seen running to safety following the incident. The injured are being shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

    Officials have briefed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who immediately instructed Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap Singh, ACS Shri Ajit Kesari, DG Home Guard to immediately go to Harda by helicopter. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and fire brigades and ambulances from nearby cities have been dispatched. The Chief Minister has also instructed the Medical College in Bhopal, Indore and the burn unit in AIIMS Bhopal to make necessary preparations for better treatment of the injured.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
