    Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 Result: Verdict on July 14

    The Election Commission has improved security procedures for vote counting, while political party leaders and candidates have increased their scrutiny of vote counting. After 1,13,11,479 electors cast ballots in the third phase, both the BJP and the Congress declare victory.

    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Counting of votes in the Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh will be be undertaken on July 14-15 amid tight security. The Election Commission has improved security procedures for vote counting, while political party leaders and candidates have increased their scrutiny of vote counting. After 1,13,11,479 electors cast ballots in the third phase, both the BJP and the Congress declare victory.

    The results of the three-tier panchayat election will be announced on July 14, while the results of district panchayat ward members will be announced on July 15. Simultaneously, voting took place in 133 bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, in the first phase of urban body elections held after 7 years.

    This is the first time in the state's history that local body elections will be held concurrently with Panchayat elections. This scenario emerged as a result of the state's failure to organise both Panchayat elections, which were last held in 2014, and local body elections, which were last held in 2015.

    In the most recent assembly elections, the Congress formed the state government after performing strongly in rural regions. Rural areas received more seats in Congress than urban areas. The Congress's stronghold in rural regions is evident once more in the district panchayat elections. On Zilla Panchayat seats, there is little difference between the BJP and the Congress.

