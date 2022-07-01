MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Polls

The BJP has promised transparency in municipal government operations by publishing monthly income-expenditure statements.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised helicopter services to pilgrimage and tourist sites, mobile kitchens for the poor, and the publication of local bodies' monthly expenditures ahead of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh this month.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, issued a document outlining the promises. The promises include naming city squares after tribal freedom fighters and special tax breaks for freedom fighters' families. Regional municipal commissioners will also be established along the lines of Gujarat.

The BJP has promised transparency in municipal government operations by publishing monthly income-expenditure statements. It stated that councillors would be tasked with hearing people's complaints. The BJP has promised a 20-year water supply plan and mobile kitchens to provide affordable and nutritious food to wage earners and labourers daily.

Stray dog care centres will be established. To save the environment, a one-person, one-tree scheme will be implemented to encourage tree planting.

State BJP chief VD Sharma stated that the promises would change the face of the state because they have resolved fundamental issues. "It will bring about changes in people's lives."

