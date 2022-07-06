Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Phase 1 voting underway

    Municipal corporations where votes are being cast include Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna and Singrauli. Over 1.04 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Polling is being conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 44 districts in the state

    Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Phase 1 voting underway
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    Polling is underway on Wednesday for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh, including for Indore and Bhopal municipal corporations. 

    There are 101 candidates vying for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations. A total of 11,250 candidates are in the fray for 2,808 posts of corporators in 133 urban bodies. Of these, 42 have already been elected unopposed. 

    Also Read: A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

    Over 1.04 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Polling is being conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 44 districts in the state. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to voters to vote for the first phase of urban body elections. 

    State Election Commission Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said all arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. He further said that 13,148 booths have been set up for polling in 133 urban bodies, including 36 municipalities, 86 Nagar Parishads and 11 municipal corporations. Of these, 3296 booths have been declared as sensitive. 

    Municipal corporations where votes are being cast include Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna and Singrauli.

    Electronic Voting Machines are being used in polling at all places. Pink and white colours will be displayed in the EVMs for the post of the corporator and mayor, respectively. Similarly, blue and yellow colours will be displayed for the post of the corporator in Nagar Parishads and municipalities, respectively. 

    According to the SEC commissioner, around 27,000 personnel have been deployed for security duty, while 79,000 employees are engaged in electoral work. The second phase of polling will be held on July 13. 

    Also Read: Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car: Maha CM Shinde's dig at Uddhav

    Also Read: Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

    Fighter jets for INS Vikrant to be bought the Rafale way

    Agnipath scheme: IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications; closes registration snt

    Agnipath scheme: IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications; closes registration

    Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car: Maha CM Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray snt

    Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car: Maha CM Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel 2 arrested gcw

    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel; 2 held

    Preacher booked by cops in Kerala for hate speech on YouTube video

    Preacher booked by cops in Kerala for hate speech on YouTube video

    Recent Stories

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones - adt

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

    Thor Love and Thunder Advance Booking Chris Hemsworth film has earned this much before its release drb

    Thor 4 Advance Booking: Chris Hemsworth’s film has earned this much before its release

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)-snt

    Three Tokens For Possible Profits: Mushe (XMU), XRP (XRP) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism-snt

    Life in a Virtual World: Big Eyes, Binance, and Polygon Could Help You Profit from Escapism

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 to be announced today; how to check, toppers list and more - adt

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 to be announced today; how to check, toppers list and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon