Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Phase 1 voting underway

Municipal corporations where votes are being cast include Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna and Singrauli. Over 1.04 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Polling is being conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 44 districts in the state

Polling is underway on Wednesday for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh, including for Indore and Bhopal municipal corporations.

There are 101 candidates vying for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations. A total of 11,250 candidates are in the fray for 2,808 posts of corporators in 133 urban bodies. Of these, 42 have already been elected unopposed.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed to voters to vote for the first phase of urban body elections.

State Election Commission Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said all arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. He further said that 13,148 booths have been set up for polling in 133 urban bodies, including 36 municipalities, 86 Nagar Parishads and 11 municipal corporations. Of these, 3296 booths have been declared as sensitive.

Electronic Voting Machines are being used in polling at all places. Pink and white colours will be displayed in the EVMs for the post of the corporator and mayor, respectively. Similarly, blue and yellow colours will be displayed for the post of the corporator in Nagar Parishads and municipalities, respectively.

According to the SEC commissioner, around 27,000 personnel have been deployed for security duty, while 79,000 employees are engaged in electoral work. The second phase of polling will be held on July 13.

