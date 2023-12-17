Lucknow: Backlash erupts over treatment of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers; shocking videos go viral (WATCH)

The actions of the Municipal Corporation team in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, have ignited a debate on social media, with many expressing concern over the treatment of the Kashmiri dry fruit sellers.

In a recent incident captured on videos in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a team from the Municipal Corporation created controversy as they disrupted Kashmiri dry fruit sellers who were peacefully conducting their business on the roadside. The videos has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the treatment of street vendors and the rights of Kashmiri entrepreneurs in different parts of the country.

The footage, widely shared on social media platforms, showcases a bunch of Kashmiri vendors, who were selling dry fruits, stating that they are working hard to earn their living and not just begging to make ends meet. Shockingly, dry fruits are seen scattered on the ground, prompting the Kashmiri sellers to express their anguish. The incident raises questions about the approach taken by local authorities in handling street vending activities, particularly those of a community from outside the region.

Also read: Heavy rainfall in TN's Tirunelveli: Courtallam, Manimuthar waterfalls overflow; dramatic videos go viral

"We have been selling dry fruits here for the last 10 years. Have we caused any harm? Has any accident taken place? Nothing has happened. The authorities could have told us politely to just keep the goods on the side and not on the road. We were seated on the road side and there was some VIP movement today and they asked us to vacate the premises. Before we could do anything, the authorities damaged our dry fruits. We have come from 2000 km away, we are sitting on the road and not near their houses. They don't understand that we have families and kids to feed," said one Kashmiri vendor.

Another vendor added that they vowed not to sell dry fruits on the roadside and yet the authorities went on to damage our goods. He also alleged that the authorities had beaten him up in the bargain.

The actions of the Municipal Corporation team have ignited a debate on social media, with many expressing concern over the treatment of the Kashmiri dry fruit sellers. Critics argue that such actions not only disrupt the livelihoods of these vendors but also raise questions about inclusivity and the right to conduct business without unnecessary interference.

Also read: Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

As the videos gain traction, there is a growing anticipation for an official response from the local government and the Municipal Corporation. The incident raises the broader question of the need for sensitivity and fair treatment of all citizens, regardless of their regional or ethnic background.