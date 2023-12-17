Raghuram Rajan links 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Indira Gandhi's assassination; ignites controversy (WATCH)

In a recent viral video, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan found himself at the center of controversy as he seemingly justified the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by linking them to the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.

In a recent viral video, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan found himself at the center of controversy as he seemingly justified the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by linking them to the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. This statement has sparked a heated debate, with critics accusing Rajan of overlooking the Congress party's involvement in the riots and questioning the credibility of his judgment.

Rajan's comments, as captured in the viral video, raise questions about the interpretation of historical events and the extent to which personal biases may influence an individual's analysis. Supporters argue that he was merely highlighting the context surrounding the riots, emphasizing the impact of political turmoil on societal dynamics. Detractors, on the other hand, argue that his comments overlook the Congress party's role in the violence, highlighting a potential blind spot in his assessment.

One of the points raised by journalist Rahul Roushan in response to the video is Rajan's apparent admiration for the Congress party's "vision" of a society free from discrimination on religious grounds. This admiration, according to Roushan, may lead Rajan to downplay or disregard instances where the party has been accused of religious discrimination, such as during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

"Congress has "vision" of no discrimination on religious basis, so RRR is impressed, disregarding riots by party on religious basis. Will he give money to an entrepreneur just by looking at the "vision statement" in pitch or will actually check operations and market performance?" he wrote on X.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India represent a tragic and dark chapter in the country's history. Following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, widespread violence erupted against the Sikh community. Mobs, allegedly instigated by political figures, targeted Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country, resulting in a horrifying massacre.

Thousands of innocent Sikhs were killed, women were assaulted, and properties were destroyed. The violence, often characterized by brutal acts of cruelty, left an indelible scar on the nation's conscience. The aftermath saw demands for justice and accountability, highlighting the need for addressing communal tensions and ensuring the protection of minority communities in the pursuit of a harmonious and inclusive society.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions to Raghuram Rajan's statement: