Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Lowest in 40 years': Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut

    Congress party's Mallikarjun Kharge is one of the several opposition leaders who have criticised the government over the new interest rate for EPF.
     

    Lowest in 40 years: Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress leader, on Sunday criticised the government over the revised provident fund interest rate, stating it was the lowest in 40 years. 

    Kharge, in his tweet, said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had reduced the interest rates to 8.1 per cent, the lowest in 40 years. Under UPA, the EPF rates were between 8.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent. At a time of high inflation, the safe banking instruments of the poor and middle class are delivering much lower returns, whether in the form of savings or FD rates. 

     

    The EPFO, the state-run retirement fund manager and a popular savings scheme for millions of salaried middle-class Indians, informed a reduction of interest rate from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent on Saturday. 

    After the announcement was made, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav stated in Guwahati it feels good to announce the revision. 

    The Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, slammed the move stating that the income of 84 per cent of the people of the country has dropped. He questioned, is it fair to target the savings of crores of employees based on electoral victory? The EPFO has lowered the PF deposit interest rate to a lower level in a decade. Is this a 'return gift' of BJP's wins? he tweeted.

    Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the EPFO reduced the interest rate to 8.1 per cent, the lowest in over 40 years. Above six cr EPF account holders will feel the pinch.

     

    Also Read: EPF interest rate 2021-22 finalised at 8.1%, lowest in decades

    Also Read: EPFO members can file PF nominations online; know its benefits, other details

    Also Read: Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    BJP slams KTR threat to cut water and power to army cantonment secunderabad

    'Only tyrants do such things': BJP on KTR's threat to cut water and power to army cantonment

    Congress reschedules brainstorming session by a day amid brewing dissent

    Congress reschedules brainstorming session amid brewing dissent

    Top Headlines breaking news updates at this hour Sunday, March 13

    Top Headlines at this hour on Sunday, March 13

    Sainikhesh who joined Ukraine willing to return home, says his father-dnm

    Sainikhesh, who joined Ukraine willing to return home, says his father

    Recent Stories

    football cristiano Ronaldo fires 807th goal A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Ronaldo fires 807th goal: A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Hollywood Jennifer Lopez Ben Afflecks 12 adorable pictures you cant miss drb

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 12 adorable pictures you can’t miss

    Russia Ukraine war Day 18 The latest updates

    Russia-Ukraine war Day 18: The latest updates

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    football NFL legend Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo meet after Manchester United star breaks world record 806 goals

    G.O.A.T.s unite: Tom Brady and Ronaldo meet after Man United star breaks world record

    Recent Videos

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon