    EPFO members can file PF nominations online; know its benefits, other details

    Recently, EPFO took to Twitter and shared the benefits of filing e-nominations. In case of any query, EPFO ​​members can log on to the official website of EPFO ​​at epfindia.gov.in. 

    EPFO members can file PF nominations online know its benefits other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Did you know Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can file their nominations for PF, Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits online? For quite some time, EPFO has repeatedly informed its members about the e-nomination process and their benefits. Recently, EPFO took to Twitter and shared the benefits of filing e-nominations. In case of any query, EPFO ​​members can log on to the official website of EPFO ​​at epfindia.gov.in. 

    Here are some of the benefits: 
    1) Facilitates the receipt of Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and Insurance (EDLI) benefits in the event of the member's death.
    2) It also makes it easier for the nominee to file claims online.
    3) A paperless claim procedure that does not need a visit to the EPFO office or employer verification.
    4) For any questions or more information, EPFO members may visit the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.

    Are you wondering what documents are needed to file e-nomination? Here's the list: 
    1) Active and Aadhaar-linked UAN
    2) Mobile number must be connected to Aadhaar.
    3) A photo and address to each member's profile.

    Documents pertaining to the individual who has been nominated
    1) Scanned photograph (jpg format 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm)
    2) Aadhaar, bank account number, IFSC code, and address

    In case of any query, EPFO ​​members can log on to the official website of EPFO ​​at epfindia.gov.in.  Meanwhile, one should not share their PAN number, Aadhaar number, UAN, and your PF account number with anyone as this is the type of information that might lead your account to be emptied. Such scams are frequently encountered in persons who leave one job and join another. In such a case, these individuals must file a police report against any phishing call or message in which your personal information is solicited.

    Also Read | Income Tax Slabs 2022-23: Here's what common man expects from Budget 2022

    Also Read | Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World's 5 tech businessmen lose $85 billion in week

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
