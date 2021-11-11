  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    A meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO ​​is going to be held on November 16 where, among other things, EPF interest rates will also be discussed.

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here is some very important news for the members of the Employee Provident Fund Organization. A meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO ​​is going to be held on November 16 where, among other things, EPF interest rates will also be discussed. Besides reviewing the PF interest rates, an important decision is also expected on the pension amount. Let us tell you that at present the interest rates of EPF are 8.5 per cent. But do not raise your hopes just yet.

    The biggest talking point in the EPFO ​​meeting is going to be the interest rate. In this meeting, it will be decided that how much interest will be given to you on EPF this year. If experts are to be believed, the EPFO ​​body may keep the interest rates stable. Simply put, the possibility of any kind of change is less likely. This means that EPFO ​​members can be seen getting 8.5% interest.

    According to sources, the discussion may also revolve around the minimum pension amount. At present, the central trade unions have been demanding that the minimum pension be increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 6000. However, the EPFO Central Board of Trustees may consider increasing it to Rs 3000. The controversial issue of investing EPFO ​​money in private corporate bonds will also be a topic of discussion in the meeting. It is evident that the EPFO Central Board of Trustees' meeting may witness fireworks. However, the government and its EPF body seem inclined to offer some relief to the common people.

    The last meeting of the Central Board of Trustees was held in Srinagar during which it was recommended to keep the interest rate on EPF at 8.5 per cent for the financial year 2020-21. The Finance Ministry had recently given its approval to the recommendation. Now it will be interesting to see the stand that the CBT takes on November 16.

    Also Read: Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel price today November 11 Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 11: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Video Icon
    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option allows passengers to pay fare in instalments gcw

    SpiceJet introduces new ticket payment option, allows passengers to pay fare in instalments

    Video Icon
    Nike to sell virtual footwear clothes accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse gcw

    Nike to sell virtual footwear, clothes, accessories as it plans to set foot in metaverse

    Video Icon
    Bitcoin ether hit new highs as cryptocurrency adoption increases gcw

    Bitcoin, ether hit new highs as cryptocurrency adoption increases

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Petrol Diesel price today November 11 Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Petrol, Diesel price today, November 11: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 7th day

    Video Icon
    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Can Pakistan continue its unbeaten streak against a formidable Australia?

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Daryl Mitchell, result, match report, winner-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Determined Daryl Mitchell helps New Zealand trump England, reaches maiden tournament final

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon