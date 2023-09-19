Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Secretariat designates new sansad as 'Parliament House of India'

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday (September 19) issued a momentous gazette notification, officially designating the newly constructed Parliament building as the Parliament House of India. This declaration signifies a monumental shift in the functioning of the Indian parliamentary system, as all proceedings will now unfold within the grandeur of the New Parliament Building.

    The notification, issued under the authority of the Speaker, Lok Sabha, bears a significant statement: "The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina Road to the south and Red Cross Road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India."

    The inauguration of the new Parliament begins with a joint photo session at the old Parliament, where Members of Parliament (MPs) gather to participate in this historic occasion. Subsequently, a ceremonial function unfolds in the Central Hall of the old parliament building.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the symbolic journey to the new Parliament House, holding a copy of the Constitution, with all MPs accompanying him. Later in the day, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commence their proceedings within the new Parliament premises.

    To commemorate India's rich democratic journey, notable figures including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren, and Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi have been reportedly invited to deliver speeches at a function within the Central Hall of Parliament.

