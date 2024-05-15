Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma opens up on special bond with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

    Delhi Capitals' pace sensation Ishant Sharma shares insights into his close relationship with head coach Ricky Ponting, likening their bond to that of brothers.

    cricket IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma opens up on special bond with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    In the final league match of IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals' pace sensation Ishant Sharma unveiled the close bond he shares with head coach Ricky Ponting, likening their relationship to that of brothers. Ishant's stellar performance in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, where Delhi secured a crucial victory by 19 runs, showcased his pivotal role in the team's success. His remarkable bowling figures of 3/34, including key dismissals of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, and Deepak Hooda, contributed significantly to Delhi's defence of a 209-run target.

    Expressing his admiration for Ponting, Ishant emphasised the coach's supportive role, describing him as more than just a mentor but also an elder brother who provides constant guidance and encouragement. Ponting reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging Ishant's growth and leadership within the bowling unit. With Delhi Capitals positioned fifth on the points table with 14 points from as many matches, their playoff prospects hinge on the outcomes of the remaining fixtures.

    Also Read: 'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq osf

    'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq

    Cricket Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide osf

    Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH)

    Football Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham fans for cheering for Man City to deny Arsenal Premier League title (WATCH) osf

    Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham fans for cheering for Man City to deny Arsenal Premier League title (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer osf

    IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrested by ED in money laundering case gcw

    Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH) snt

    'Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah': Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH)

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study gcw

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study

    SEXY photos and video Disha Patani flaunts her bikini body at Thailand vacation RBA

    SEXY photos and video: Disha Patani shares HOT pictures from her Thailand vacay, flaunts her hot bikini body

    Couldnt study in Pakistan wore burqa Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH) snt

    'Couldn't study in Pakistan, wore burqa': Recipient of citizenship certificate under CAA speaks out (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon