Janhvi Kapoor HOT photos: 6 times the 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' actress showed off her SEXY curves

Janhvi made her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Dhadak" in 2018. The film was a remake of the Marathi film "Sairat" and marked her entry into the Hindi film industry.

Janhvi comes from a prominent Bollywood family. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. Her step-siblings include actors Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Before pursuing a career in acting, Janhvi studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles. She also took dance lessons at the Shiamak Davar Dance Academy.

Janhvi is known for her impeccable sense of style and often graces the covers of fashion magazines. She has become a youth style icon and is closely followed for her fashion choices.

Janhvi is fluent in several languages, including Hindi, English, and Punjabi. She has also showcased her language skills in various interviews and public appearances.

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Janhvi maintains a strict fitness routine. She is often spotted at the gym or practicing yoga and pilates to stay in shape.